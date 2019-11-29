Keotshwaetse Publishes book

Kago Keotshwaetse, a seasoned financial consultant, has published a book titled ‘Understanding Stock Market: Making money through stock market and how to invest in stock market’.

The book is meant to provide the reader with a comprehensive understanding of the investment environment.

Being the founder of Keotshwaetse Group, which deals with event management and mentorship, the author explains various concepts, tools and techniques related to investment in financial assets, providing lively examples and illustrations.

The book aims to help first time investors get started share dealing, feel confident in their investment decisions and improve their understanding of how the stock market operates.