Kgosi Tawana survives car crash
Batawana Paramount Chief, Tawana Moremi II, survived a car crash yesterday after his car hit two cows at Kuke village, spokesperson for Matsaakgang regiment, Douglas Mokenane has confirmed.
Mokenane explained that the accident happened at around 05: 00 when Moremi was driving to Gaborone.
However he is said to have escaped unharmed even though his car was damaged beyond repair.
“The car is a write off, but we are grateful that our Kgosikgolo survived the accident,” Mokenane noted.
