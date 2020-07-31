Batawana Paramount Chief, Tawana Moremi II, survived a car crash yesterday after his car hit two cows at Kuke village, spokesperson for Matsaakgang regiment, Douglas Mokenane has confirmed.

Mokenane explained that the accident happened at around 05: 00 when Moremi was driving to Gaborone.

However he is said to have escaped unharmed even though his car was damaged beyond repair.

“The car is a write off, but we are grateful that our Kgosikgolo survived the accident,” Mokenane noted.