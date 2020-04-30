Politics
Khama accused of meddling in BDP affairs
It’s untrue-Khama
Aspiring Secretary General for Botswana Democratic Party, Alfred Madigele and his campaign team known as Team Zoza have allegedly turned down a shot in the arm from former President Ian Khama.
The former Minister of Health and Wellness who lost his constituency to Edwin Dikoloti during the party’s primary elections (Bulela Ditswe) was apparently offered a monetary gift by Khama as campaign sponsorship.
A reliable source from Botswana Patriot Front (BPF) has claimed that the patriot of BPF was still very much interested in the affairs of the ruling party and he wanted to sponsor Madigele’s campaign for the SG position so he could then use him to infiltrate BDP.
“Madigele is likely to be up against the financial muscle of Lesang Magang and Boyce Sebetela and the Khama offer could have boosted his campaign but he turned us down. Coming up against such names is going to cost him a lot,” said the worried source that didn’t rule out chances of sponsoring other weaker candidates for BDP Central Party positions at the elective congress.
When contacted for a comment, Madigele confirmed that he was indeed approached by Khama.
“Myself and my team declined some assistance, which was rendered by people whose agenda was not known. However I am a principled person whose aim is to unite the party, revive structures as well as solidifying the party and government mandate, it is not money based,” said the former minister of Health and Wellness.
He then refused to go further with details saying the focus for now was on fighting COVID 19 and not politics. “Why do we have to accept an offer from outside, it means there is a sinister motive behind it. What we want to see is a united BDP not the one controlled by outsiders and people who defy the President,” said a Gaborone City Councillor who claims to have been part of the team that refused to accept Khama’s offer.
When contacted, Khama dismissed the allegations as far-fetched and untrue. “I have not been in contact with Madigele for over a year. I was not even aware that he is contesting for any position until you asked me that question,” said the BPF patron who went on to add that he has absolutely nothing to do with the BDP.
BPF Secretary General, Roseline Panzirah Matshome also dismissed the allegations as utter nonsense. “People must stop seeking relevance by using Khama’s name,” she warned
BDP denies corruption allegations
Botswana Democratic Party’s Chairman of Communications, Kagelelo Banks Kentse, has rubbished corruption allegations leveled against his party following President Mokgweetsi Masisi request for a 6-months long State of Emergency.
Leader of Opposition, Dumelang Saleshando, yesterday told parliament that he had evidence that some opportunistic companies had already positioned themselves to benefit from Covid-19 tenders through corruption.
When debating the tabled six months of State of Emergency motion that was brought by President Mokgweetsi Masisi yesterday, the Vice president of Umbrella for Democratic Change said that there are chances that there will be looting of public funds during the proposed time. “Already we have a list of BDP councilors who have been offered tender letters to help in supplying some of the goods. This is done without any assessment but to loot government,” explained Saleshando.
However, Kentse dismissed that as lies. “Its a blue lie, Saleshando must be ashamed for saying such things in the National Assembly. He reads a Facebook post then takes it to parliament, thats very low. The source is a known hoax spreader who survives on attacking the BDP and its leadership through made up stories,” he said that and added that there is no evidence whatsoever.” “President Masisi is a responsible leader who will never allow that to happen,” added Kentse.
Kablay cracks the whip
*COMPLAINS OF BDP BACK BENCH BEHAVIOUR
*WARNS MINISTERS HE DOESN’T REPORT TO THEM
Botswana Democratic Party’s Chief Whip, Liakat Kablay is calling for another induction to be held especially for his party’s unruly representatives in parliament.
In an exclusive interview with The Voice, Kablay complained of the back bench’s behaviour, which he described as ‘unacceptable’.
He warned that their antics threatened the party’s peace as some joined ranks with the opposition’s Members of Parliament during debates.
“There was one time they were conniving with the opposition to have a walk out. Never have we experienced that as BDP! Their behaviour shows that we need to induct them again.”
He explained that in the BDP members have to support whatever was agreed during party caucus and cannot change once in parliament.
“You could tell that some were looking for personal glory over the party reputation,” he blasted.
However, Kablay apportioned a large part of the blame to the Speaker of the House, Phandu Skelemani’s inexperience, accusing him of giving Ministers more time during deliberations than ordinary MPs.
“His decision forced the MPs to revolt and we warned him against that,” he said, adding it was unfortunate because Skelemani was ‘thrown in the deep end’ without anyone to take him through the ropes.
Meanwhile, Kablay complained of a certain Minister (names withheld) who he accused of making his job ‘difficult’ by consistently reporting him to the President for his media interviews.
He claimed the Minister wants him (Kablay) to report to him, which Kablay explained was against the rules as he is meant to report directly to the Vice President.
“This makes me less effective as Chief Whip just because of one man who thinks his Ministry is over me. I only report to the Vice President not Ministers,” he reiterated, adding he never had such a problem during the previous (11th) parliament.
Unfortunately, efforts to reach Skelemani hit a snag as his phones did not go through.
