Khama accused of meddling in BDP affairs

*COMPLAINS OF BDP BACK BENCH BEHAVIOUR

*WARNS MINISTERS HE DOESN’T REPORT TO THEM

Botswana Democratic Party’s Chief Whip, Liakat Kablay is calling for another induction to be held especially for his party’s unruly representatives in parliament.

In an exclusive interview with The Voice, Kablay complained of the back bench’s behaviour, which he described as ‘unacceptable’.

He warned that their antics threatened the party’s peace as some joined ranks with the opposition’s Members of Parliament during debates.

“There was one time they were conniving with the opposition to have a walk out. Never have we experienced that as BDP! Their behaviour shows that we need to induct them again.”

He explained that in the BDP members have to support whatever was agreed during party caucus and cannot change once in parliament.

“You could tell that some were looking for personal glory over the party reputation,” he blasted.

However, Kablay apportioned a large part of the blame to the Speaker of the House, Phandu Skelemani’s inexperience, accusing him of giving Ministers more time during deliberations than ordinary MPs.

“His decision forced the MPs to revolt and we warned him against that,” he said, adding it was unfortunate because Skelemani was ‘thrown in the deep end’ without anyone to take him through the ropes.

Meanwhile, Kablay complained of a certain Minister (names withheld) who he accused of making his job ‘difficult’ by consistently reporting him to the President for his media interviews.

He claimed the Minister wants him (Kablay) to report to him, which Kablay explained was against the rules as he is meant to report directly to the Vice President.

“This makes me less effective as Chief Whip just because of one man who thinks his Ministry is over me. I only report to the Vice President not Ministers,” he reiterated, adding he never had such a problem during the previous (11th) parliament.

Unfortunately, efforts to reach Skelemani hit a snag as his phones did not go through.