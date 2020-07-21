A vocal opposition Member of Parliament who has been dining with the ruling party has been abruptly stopped in his tracks.

Ever since being sworn in, the comical MP has been the subject of defection rumors, with many wondering what was holding up the seemingly inevitable switch.

Well, Shaya has the answer for you.

Apparently, when the MP was about to cross the floor, a move that was set to embarrass the opposition, some MPs from his side notified the former President Ian Khama about it.

A single call from Khama enquiring about the rumors was reportedly all it took for the elderly MP to change his ways.

So there you have it, if you thought Khama was only controlling proceedings at the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) then think again – it seems SKI runs the opposition!