Khama’ s crash landing revealed

FORMER PRESIDENT TO SHARE ELECTIONS RIGGING EVIDENCE

Former President Ian Khama’s threat of a, “Crash Landing for the country” has been revealed to be an event code named “Public Open Court” to be held in two weeks.

Addressing foreign media in South Africa in December last year, Khama said that he had engaged experts to investigate all the allegations of corruption that were leveled against him during a heated election campaigh in 2019.

He went on further to utter the words, “When the truth comes out it will be a crash landing for our country and our reputation is on the line. I will be suing government and if successful it will be paid for by public funds, it will rock our boat since it won’t come cheap. I will also lay criminal charges against those involved in the scam.”

This week a source close to Khama revealed that preparations for the ‘Public Open Court’ that the former president alluded to in December were at an advanced stage.

“ International media, all embassies in the country and international organisations have been invited. We are also expecting high profile guests such as, Paul O’ Sullivan, a South African national who describes himself as a, ‘Forensic Expert for Justice and Peter Hain, often referred to as Lord Hain, a British Labour Party Politician.” The source further revealed.

Khama has compiled all the evidence that shows that the 2019 general elections were rigged.

“He is going to show how they were rigged and expose all who were behind the rigging. After his presentation his guests will also present to support the evidence brought before them.”

However Khama’s talk will not only be on rigging of elections but it will also include evidence to expose an elaborate plan by governmet to implicate him in allegedly missing billions of pula from Bank of Botswana as punishment for leaving the ruling party.

Although the source could not reveal the venue he said the event is likely to be held at one of the local hotels or in Kasane.

“Our fear is that if we let out more information on this event, the DIS will stop it. We are lucky because we have people within the system who keep us updated,” added the source who further mentioned that although the preparations started long back, there has been no threat from the spy agency.

However, when asked on the event’s update, Khama referred this publication to the Secretary General of Botswana Patriotic Front, Roseline Panzirah- Matshome.

“Please contact Matshome as she is part of the organising team,” Khama said in his brief response.

The ‘open court’ follows Umbrella for Democratic Change(UDC) crashing defeat at the High court in an election rigging petition that was dismissed on technical reasons.

Efforts to get a comment from Matshome failed as she did not respond to our questions.