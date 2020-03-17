News
Khama’ s crash landing revealed
FORMER PRESIDENT TO SHARE ELECTIONS RIGGING EVIDENCE
Former President Ian Khama’s threat of a, “Crash Landing for the country” has been revealed to be an event code named “Public Open Court” to be held in two weeks.
Addressing foreign media in South Africa in December last year, Khama said that he had engaged experts to investigate all the allegations of corruption that were leveled against him during a heated election campaigh in 2019.
He went on further to utter the words, “When the truth comes out it will be a crash landing for our country and our reputation is on the line. I will be suing government and if successful it will be paid for by public funds, it will rock our boat since it won’t come cheap. I will also lay criminal charges against those involved in the scam.”
This week a source close to Khama revealed that preparations for the ‘Public Open Court’ that the former president alluded to in December were at an advanced stage.
“ International media, all embassies in the country and international organisations have been invited. We are also expecting high profile guests such as, Paul O’ Sullivan, a South African national who describes himself as a, ‘Forensic Expert for Justice and Peter Hain, often referred to as Lord Hain, a British Labour Party Politician.” The source further revealed.
Khama has compiled all the evidence that shows that the 2019 general elections were rigged.
“He is going to show how they were rigged and expose all who were behind the rigging. After his presentation his guests will also present to support the evidence brought before them.”
However Khama’s talk will not only be on rigging of elections but it will also include evidence to expose an elaborate plan by governmet to implicate him in allegedly missing billions of pula from Bank of Botswana as punishment for leaving the ruling party.
Although the source could not reveal the venue he said the event is likely to be held at one of the local hotels or in Kasane.
“Our fear is that if we let out more information on this event, the DIS will stop it. We are lucky because we have people within the system who keep us updated,” added the source who further mentioned that although the preparations started long back, there has been no threat from the spy agency.
However, when asked on the event’s update, Khama referred this publication to the Secretary General of Botswana Patriotic Front, Roseline Panzirah- Matshome.
“Please contact Matshome as she is part of the organising team,” Khama said in his brief response.
The ‘open court’ follows Umbrella for Democratic Change(UDC) crashing defeat at the High court in an election rigging petition that was dismissed on technical reasons.
Efforts to get a comment from Matshome failed as she did not respond to our questions.
News
In search of the suspect
While other countries are seized with ensuring that the Corona virus does not spread or enter their respective shores, as of Tuesday our government was pre-occupied with looking for a man with the suspected disease.
The man who came from Thailand and had the virus symptoms was due to be tested when he decided to run away from hospital before tests could be done.
How a patient, with symptoms of a virus that is a global threat could escape from a government hospital meant for suspected cases baffles the mind.
The whole incident vindicated those who have been saying our government is just not serious about handling the issue.
Not that the patient should have been handled like a hard core criminal but he must have surely been under the watchful eye of senior doctors but alas, no one seemed to bother hence the man got the chance to slip away.
The story of course set social media abuzz with people questioning and blaming the government and saying should the virus come and spread in Zimbabwe; no one but our leaders would be to blame.
Responding to the Tweet of the escape, Twitter user, Dr Chris Kandeya said; “Zanu PF must go, Zimbabwe lacks leadership, how does a coronavirus patient escape, this is rubbish , this is crap”, while Trymore Muhlanga said; “Seems we aren’t taking corona virus seriously. With the way our health care system is so poor, we can’t have the luxury of suspected patients escaping.”
As to why he also thought it best to disappear into thin is also another question that we might never get answers to. But as always, social media users had their own theories, with some even joking about the matter to say the man just gave the hungry nurses a few dollars so he could run away.
“Hope someone didn’t get paid for his release. How does one really run away if this was supposed to be a patient under the spotlight”, questioned one Twitter user.
Well, anything is possible in this country and it wouldn’t come as a surprise that the man actually paid for his release.
One however hopes and prays that the man does not have the virus as that would be spell disaster.
On a different note, rumors of a pending coup are swelling as the economy continues to take a nosedive.
The ruling party has admitted that the failing economy is its biggest threat and that drastic measures need to be taken.
Do those measures include showing president Emmerson Mnangagwa the door as a large of people believe he is to blame, only time will tell.
News
Goshwe residents reject paved road
The recent announcement by the Minister of Transport and Communications, Thulagano Segokgo that the 17 km Goshwe/Tutume road will be upgraded with paving blocks instead of bitumen, have been met with disaproval and misgivings from the North-East public.
The Voice Reporter, Christinah Motlhabane took to the streets to talk to the concerned residents.
MELODY CHAKALISA
Paving cannot work for us since there are so many streams crossing that road. 17 km is too long a stretch for paving.
It seems like government just wants to appease us with a substandard product.
For those who have cars their tyres won’t last because of the paving. What’s the paving budget?
Maybe they could use that budget to tar a shorter stretch of road and wait to finish in the next financial year instead of settling for a pavement instead of a road.
IZWALIGO AKUJE
I think the government reached that decision without taking into consideration some very important things like the distance of the road.
Paving is mostly good for internal roads. I think it is a waste of money since it won’t last as compared to a tarred road.
I thought the government would opt for a better road that will join many villages, from Tutume – Goshwe up to Mbalambi and connect with Masunga road.
I know government insists that there’re no funds, but what’s the point of pouring millions in something that wont last?
GOITSEONE PONO
Paved roads are not sustainable over time due to soil erosion. The priority here should be to build a sustainable road.
Maintenance of paved roads is more expensive than maintenance of tarred road.
Damage or potholes on a tarred road costs less to fill-up than damage on a paved road, which would need an entire affected area to be removed and redone.
Rehabilitation of paved roads typically entails reinstatement of roads to the original design standards, which is a drawback.
Upgrading of paved road in times of road extension is more complex than tarred roads.
Road markings stay longer and visible on tarred road than on paved roads, which means a paved road might call for unnecessary accidents.
Due to an uneven landscape paving roads might complicate things.
MAGGIE GABRIEL
Bricks on a road are a waste of time. It is better to leave the road, as it is if there is no budget that put up a structure that would be destroyed by the rains.
I am really concerned and if they feel they cannot afford bitumen it is better they leave the road until funds are available.
Goshwe is an abandoned village. We only become important during election time. Our village is way behind in terms of developments.
We demand a tarred road just like other villages.
LOTI JOHANE
Our road is too long to be paved. That should be for inner roads, which are shorter.
It is going to destroy car shock absorbers and suspensions.
I don’t know why they opted for paving blocks on such a long road. It really can’t work.
Government should source funds if indeed they are serious about improving road networks in the country.
News
Pools of death
Two lives lost at Big Valley and Big five lodges Mourning mother to sue Big five lodge.
The Big Five Lodge and its sister company, The Big Valley Lodge have come under fire from mourning parents whose children have drowned in the two lodges’ swimming pools.
Shedding a tear for her 19-year- old son who died in The Big 5 Lodge swimming pool in Mogoditshane, Lindah Tlhabano, 50, said that had there been a lifeguard her son’s death would have been prevented.
The incident occurred on December 22nd and since then the mourning family hasn’t heard from the lodge owner, Tina Puskas or any of the lodge representatives.
” They did not even care to send a message of condolences,” said the devastated mother.
Although Big 5 Lodge has a disclaimer absolving it from liability for any injury or death that might be caused by swimming,” Tlhabano is planning to sue.
“These people are heartless. It is business as usual for them and they do not care that one of their clients has lost a life. Right now I am diagnosed with clinical depression because I feel there was negligence. I cannot find closure and Mpho’s younger brother is still traumatised because he helplessly watched his brother drown. We are currently assisted by a psychologist at Botswana Defence Force,” Tlhabano disclosed.
She said on the day of the incident her son, Mpho and his younger brother asked her to give them money to go for swimming, as it was hot.
She said an hour later she received a call from the younger brother that Mpho swam into the deep end and drowned.
‘My argument is that if there was a lifeguard my son could be alive. The accident occurred and management did not show any sympathy. Not even to come to our house to show some remorse. We went to my home village in Tonota to burry my son and it has been two months now without a word from them,” she said
When reached for a comment Puskas said she was out of the country when the incidents occurred.
She said a few weeks ago she saw one of the mothers at the lodge with a psychologist and offered her apologies.
She further said she would be willing to visit the woman’s house to meet and offer her condolences and apologise some more if that’s what the woman wanted.
Over the weekend another drowning victim, this time around from The Big Valley Lodge was laid to rest.
In search of the suspect
Goshwe residents reject paved road
Pools of death
Crack down on manual workers union
Masisi’s vision is my vision too
“I’ll kill you young woman”
Khama’ s crash landing revealed
UDC calls for P1 billion cut from air assets budget
A ranger’s cry
Whipped
Coronavirus threatens tourism industry
Butale’s position under threat
Trio overpowers gun-wielding Sbrana escapee
Orange delight for Notwane
Locust swarms invade Gumare area
Highlanders penalise Broadhurst
Franco postpones Soul Fill Up show
Govt. must admit that they lied- Kapinga
Man kills pensioner girlfriend
Promise not to hang him
Manqonqo to rock Pabloz
A night of Gospel Glee at Maitisong
WUC defends its billing system
‘I never left Culture spears; we had marriage problems’- Charma Gal
No VIP for Pio Paul
PP the prophet
Minister throws shade at MPS from the south
DJ Bino drops Amapiano album
Meet n’ greet Fridays
Miss Botsalano cup 2020
Man kills pensioner girlfriend
Casper the DJ to headline the stone grill event
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Govt. must admit that they lied- Kapinga
Promise not to hang him
Botswana on high alert as SA COVID-19 cases rise
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
No Coronavirus case confirmed in Botswana
Franco postpones Soul Fill Up show
The Voice on fashion stunner
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Research now big business and influencer
`How does it feel’ Episode 10
THE VOICE TODAY (17.02.20)
That’s murder, not ‘balls’ defense– court tells convict
BURS raid car dealers
SDA factional wars reach High Court
Diary of a cancer survivor
MP calls for arrest of ex VDC members
Nata/Gweta
(SONA) Climate change
Trade union leaders explain the fall out between BOFEPUSU and UDC
NPF case postponed
Botlogile Tshireletso – Political Journey
Danielle swagger’s video is out
The Voice Newspaper Headlines
The Voice on Politics (Episode 5)
12th Parliament Preview (Part 1)
AP investigates UDC in Gabane/Mmankgodi alleged rigging
Trending
-
News1 day ago
Man kills pensioner girlfriend
-
News1 day ago
Govt. must admit that they lied- Kapinga
-
News1 day ago
Promise not to hang him
-
News1 day ago
Botswana on high alert as SA COVID-19 cases rise
-
Entertainment1 day ago
Franco postpones Soul Fill Up show
-
Sports1 day ago
Highlanders penalise Broadhurst
-
News5 hours ago
“I’ll kill you young woman”
-
News5 hours ago
Pools of death