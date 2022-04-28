Khama, Makgophe, Paledi added to IK’s charge sheet

The state this Thursday amended Isaac Kgosi’s charge sheet, adding three other powerful names to the list.

Former President Ian Khama, suspended Police Commissioner Keabetswe Makgophe and Former Director-General of the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) now Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Culture Development (MYSC) Victor Bruno Paledi became the latest addition to the mix.

The quartet, with Khama who is in South Africa- being represented by his lawyers, appeared before the Regional Magistrates Court on Thursday facing among them, 38 counts relating to weapons of war.

Makgophe and Paledi are accused of aiding Khama and Kgosi, the two most powerful men in yesterday’s regime, to acquire the ammunition and weapons of war.

The Voice’s SHARON MATHALA looked up the specifications of the weapons which the state alleges are in the custody of Khama and Kgosi illegally.

Khama’s guns according to the state:

1. The Jericho 941 is a double-action/single-action semi-automatic pistol developed by Israel Military Industries introduced in 1990.

Action: Short recoil

Manufacturer: Israel Weapon Industries; Magnum Research; Kahr Arms; Z111 Factory

Cartridge: 9×19mm Parabellum.40 S&W.41 Action Express.45 ACP

Feed system: 16 (9mm); 12 (.40 S&W); 10 (.45 ACP) round detachable box magazine

2. The Desert Eagle is a gas-operated, semi-automatic pistol known for chambering the .50 Action Express, the largest centerfire cartridge of any magazine-fed, self-loading pistol. The Desert Eagle is fed with a detachable magazine. Magazine capacity is 9 rounds in .357 Magnum, 8 rounds in .44 Magnum, and 7 rounds in .50 Action Express. The pistol is primarily used for hunting, target shooting, and silhouette shooting.

3. 9mm pistol SIG Sauer:The P365 features a patented modified double-stack magazine capable of 10+1, 12+1 or 15+1 full-size capacity. Its ergonomic design makes it more shootable than the typical pocket-sized pistols with a clean, crisp trigger pull . It is the most capable micro-compact available today.

4. The SIG Sauer SIG516

Description: It is a semi-automatic rifle. It is an AR-15 style rifle chambered in 5.56×45mm NATO. Introduced in 2010, the SIG516 was discontinued as of 2019. However a variant chambered in 7.62x51mm NATO, the SIG716i, remains in production.

5. The pistol SIG Sauer 308

Description: SIG Sauer SIG P716 .308 Pistol With Stabilizing Brace, Short stroke pushrod operating system with 4 position gas valve, Quick-Detachable Ambi-Sling Mounts, Flip-Up Front and Rear Iron Sights, Ambidextrous Magazine Release. Includes the new SB15 Stabilizing Brace.

Features

– Short-Stroke Gas Piston System with 4-Position Gas Valve

– Locking Flip-Up Front/Rear Sights

– Integral Ambi QD Sling Mounts

– ATF COMPLIANT

– U.S. VETERAN DESIGNED

– MADE IN THE U.S.A.

6. The SIG Sauer P226 is a full-sized, service-type pistol. This model is sold with a choice of four chambers to choose from: the 9×19mm Parabellum, .40 S&W, .357 SIG, or .22 Long Rifle. It has essentially the same basic design as the SIG Sauer P220, but is developed to use higher capacity, double stack magazines in place of the single stack magazines of the P220. The SIG Sauer P226 and its variants are in service with numerous law enforcement and military organizations worldwide.

7. 12 gauge D/B shotgun: The six most common shotgun gauges, in descending order of size, are the 10 gauge, 12 gauge, 16 gauge, 20 gauge, 28 gauge, and .410 bore. By far the most popular is the 12 gauge.

8. Jericho 9mm

Description: The Jericho 941 is a double-action/single-action semi-automatic pistol developed by Israel Military Industries (now Israel Weapon Industries) introduced in 1990.

9. Fabrique Nationale Herstal riffle

Description: The FAL (French acronym for Fusil Automatique Léger (English: Light Automatic Rifle) is a battle rifle designed by Belgian small arms designer Dieudonné Saive. It is one of the most widely used rifles in history, having been used by more than 90 countries.[4] Because of its prevalence and widespread usage among the militaries of many NATO and first world countries during the Cold War, it received the title “The right arm of the Free World”.

10. 9mm Mini-Uzi automatic riffle:

The Uzi is a family of Israeli open-bolt, blowback-operated submachine guns and machine pistols first designed by Major Uziel “Uzi” Gal in the late 1940s, shortly after the establishment of the State of Israel. It is one of the first weapons to incorporate a telescoping bolt design, which allows the magazine to be housed in the pistol grip for a shorter weapon.

11. 9mm Parabellum pistol :

The MAC-11 (Military Armament Corporation Model 11) is a machine pistol developed by American firearm designer Gordon Ingram at the Military Armament Corporation (MAC) during the 1970s. The weapon is a sub-compact version of the Model 10 (MAC-10), and is chambered to fire the smaller .380 ACP round.