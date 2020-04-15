Khoemacau mine COVID-19 scare false

North West district commissioner, Keolopile Leipego has called for calm following false allegations that there has been a confirmed case of covid-19 at Khoemacau mine in Toteng area, just outside Botswana’s tourism capital; Maun.

Leipego explained that no such case exists and that there were only seven quarantined cases who have since tested negative.

“Those were truckers who had brought in goods from South Africa. They had to be quarantined but none of them showed any sign of COVID 19. They were discharged after completing the 14- day mandatory quarantine,” Leipego explained

He further added that according to amended regulations every Motswana who enters the country is required to undergo quarantine for 14 days but foreigners are allowed to deliver goods and immediately return to their home countries.

Since last week, complaints have been sent out from disgruntled miners with allegations that workers even those not included in essential work were forced to work during the current lockdown, thus increasing their chances of catching the dreaded and deadly corona virus.

The disgruntled employees alleged that a case had been confirmed at the mine, although management refuted the allegations.

“This made us realise that the miners do not understand corona virus. They do not understand the difference between those on quarantine and isolation. For them if one goes on quarantine it means they have the virus! That is why it was concluded that every day there has to be open information sharing at the mine to avoid the confusion,” Leipego further added.

Leipego also noted that those peddling wrong information were a few elements in an effort to cause unecessary trouble.

“Go na le batho kwa ga re itse gore maikaelelo a bone ke eng. They are trouble makers. Ha ba letsa o tla a tsaya gore tlou e tsene ko mmaeneng!”losseley translated, “There are some people at the mine whose intention we are yet to establish. They are trouble makers. When they call you may think an elephant has entered the mine, when in truth there is nothing!”