Kidnappers of Chinese woman denied bail

WATCH: A Broadhurst Magistrates court has denied bail to four men accused of recently kidnapping a Chinese woman.

The quartet, Tebogo Jefferson Moahi, Karabo Potsoeng, Otsile Modiegi Mosala and Tlotlo Wadikgosi William- all from Kanye, appeared before Magistrate Onkarabile Mokone this week charged with kidnapping and theft of a motor vehicle.

On count one, the court heard that on or about the 13th of November this month at BTF Furniture- Broadhurst Industrial in Gaborone, the four accused persons acting jointly and in concert, robbed Quin Quin Song P1200 cash and an iPhone worth P19 000.

They are also accused of robbing Thabiso Janet Oagile and Felistus Keeletse of cellphones worth P2400 and P1200 respectively.