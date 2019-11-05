Kids on mission host karate championships

Kids on Mission (KOM) Karate Club will this Saturday host their annual Championships at Botswana University of Agriculture and Natural Resources Hall.

This annual event started back in 2011, the same year the club was founded. Over 200 karatekas are expected to participate in the prestigious martial arts meet.

Interested participants can register online at P100 for individuals and P350 for team categories. The closing date for registration is Thursday midnight and the toss will be done on Friday.

Speaking to Voice Sport on Wednesday, the tournament organiser Sensei Kabelo Molefe said the club focuses mostly on youth development, targeting kids aged four and above.

He said he decided to host this tournament annually to give his athletes experience and exposure. Sensei Molefe said the club has produced national team players like Larona Tshukudu and Tumisang Keorapetse.

“The event has shown a lot of improvement and growth in the past eight years. We managed to sign a partnership with a club in Bulgaria which hosts a similar tournament,” he said.

Molefe further told Voice Sport that the Bulgarian Club invites him every year where his knowledge of tournament coordination is greatly enhanced.

“The club is coached by the Bulgaria Karate National Team coach Sensei Nikolay Tsanev and I’ve learnt a lot from him. He has produced karatekas who have won medals at the World Championships, so we believe one day our players will also achieve the same featt,” adde Molefe nonchalantly.

“The club has offered me free training for my students and I’m currently still using funds for flight tickets,” he said, adding that some of his senior athletes will go to Bulgaria next year March.

32-year-old Molefe has a vast experience in coaching kids. He began in 2003 at BDF Glen Valley Karate Club. The former national team player pulled curtains on his national team duties to focus on building his club.

“My dream is to see the club owning its facility. We are currently renting at Superfit Gym and I hope to eventually turn this club into an academy that will mentor and teach kids to be responsible at a young age,” he said.