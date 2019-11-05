Sports
Kids on mission host karate championships
Kids on Mission (KOM) Karate Club will this Saturday host their annual Championships at Botswana University of Agriculture and Natural Resources Hall.
This annual event started back in 2011, the same year the club was founded. Over 200 karatekas are expected to participate in the prestigious martial arts meet.
Interested participants can register online at P100 for individuals and P350 for team categories. The closing date for registration is Thursday midnight and the toss will be done on Friday.
Speaking to Voice Sport on Wednesday, the tournament organiser Sensei Kabelo Molefe said the club focuses mostly on youth development, targeting kids aged four and above.
He said he decided to host this tournament annually to give his athletes experience and exposure. Sensei Molefe said the club has produced national team players like Larona Tshukudu and Tumisang Keorapetse.
“The event has shown a lot of improvement and growth in the past eight years. We managed to sign a partnership with a club in Bulgaria which hosts a similar tournament,” he said.
Molefe further told Voice Sport that the Bulgarian Club invites him every year where his knowledge of tournament coordination is greatly enhanced.
“The club is coached by the Bulgaria Karate National Team coach Sensei Nikolay Tsanev and I’ve learnt a lot from him. He has produced karatekas who have won medals at the World Championships, so we believe one day our players will also achieve the same featt,” adde Molefe nonchalantly.
“The club has offered me free training for my students and I’m currently still using funds for flight tickets,” he said, adding that some of his senior athletes will go to Bulgaria next year March.
32-year-old Molefe has a vast experience in coaching kids. He began in 2003 at BDF Glen Valley Karate Club. The former national team player pulled curtains on his national team duties to focus on building his club.
“My dream is to see the club owning its facility. We are currently renting at Superfit Gym and I hope to eventually turn this club into an academy that will mentor and teach kids to be responsible at a young age,” he said.
Sports
The Joel in the crown
ON THE 2019/20 BTC PREMIERSHIP LEAGUE RACE
If you look at the league table at the moment, you can see familiar names in the top four save for Security systems who have hit the gourd running.
Systems have been the most impressive team so far. No one saw this coming and they look like like they can go all the way.
However, most of the big guns like Township Rollers, Jwaneng Galaxy will always be there to put them under pressure. It is going to be an interesting season.
THERE’S LIFE AFTER FOOTBALL
You must always have a back up plan to fall on should this football thing to work out. Most of the footballers I know try, but.
Thing is you can never know what the future holds. Its important to at least secure a place you can call your own than leaving football to go and stay with your parents.
But I’ve seen players with what they thought were solid back-up plans failing. There are so many cases of this locally and internationally.
Some former players have made bad investments and have fallen on hards times, it is painful but these are lessons we should all learn from.
I believe I’m well prepared for life after football.
ITS POLITICS, YOU WIN SOME, YOU LOSE SOME
We must congratulate the winning party (BDP) and tell those who were not victorious this time not to drop their heads as it is not the end.
ALEICESTER CITY’S RAMPANT EXPLOSIVE START
Leicester City is currently on form and we must not forget that they once won the league a few years back ahead of the so called big teams.
They have quality y players on their team and have always had good players. In their match against Southampton this past Friday, I thought they were going to step off the gas after scoring five goals, but they shifted the gears and went on for a historic 9-nil win which was really impressive on the day.
THE PSL IS ON FIRE
PSL is a very difficult league to predict but the Mighty Kaizer Chiefs have been on song, collecting very crucial points.
They look like Championship material because they have won even when playing badly.
You can however never rule out Mamelodi Sundowns who have been dominant in the last decade. Other teams like Bidvest Wits may also have something to say on who will be crowned the best in South Africa.
Sports
Gunners shoot down ten-man BDF XI
Lobatse giant’s out of relegation zone as revival continues
For the first time this season, Extension Gunners are out of the relegation zone after a hard-fought 1-0 win over a well-drilled BDF XI at Molepolole on Saturday.
With little to choose between the two sides, a second yellow card for the Army Boys combative midfielder, Godiraone Modingwane early in the second half proved the game’s defining moment.
Gunners, who up until the sending off had been on the back foot for much of the encounter, made the most of their numerical advantage, taking control of the midfield and ultimately the match.
In the end the fixture’s solitary goal came from Mosimanegape Ntwaetsile, his well-taken strike enough to secure Gunners’ second win in their last three outings.
The victory was especially pleasing for an injury-hit Mapantsola, who were missing senior players such as Lesego Galenmotlhale and Dirang Moloi.
Forced to field a young side, Gunners’ talented fledglings showed enough heart and desire for the fight to suggest they will avoid being sucked into a relegation battle come the end of the season.
It is the first real moment of light in a season cloaked in darkness.
Non-compliance with club licencing requirements meant the Lobatse outfit incurred a -6 point penalty before a ball had been kicked in anger.
Eight games into the season and the deficit has finally been wiped out, with Gunners currently on four points and occupying 12th place in the log.
They are unbeaten in their last three matches, a run that includes a 0-0 draw away at title chasing Jwaneng Galaxy.
Speaking to Voice Sport after his side gunned down BDF, Mapantsola’s centre-back, Mmoloki Kebalepile said the win could prove a turning point in their season.
“I am excited for the victory. These points that we have just collected are very crucial because we have been playing under a deficit.
“Nevertheless, if we start attaining these vital points going forward, hopefully we can finish the season in a better position,” said the 25-year-old, who had an excellent game in the heart of the Gunners defence.
Another to put in an eye-catching performance was Gunners speedy 22-year-old striker, Misani Thupa, who ran himself into the ground for the cause, keeping BDF’s backline busy for the entire 90 minutes.
Substituted in stoppage time to a standing ovation from his team’s hardy supporters, Thupa told Voice Sport he was living his dream.
“I have always had the ambition to play in the elite league but it was not an easy route because I spent a lot of time at third division league. I had to balance football with school work as my parents were very strict and wanted me to get an education. Finally, I was able to finish school and started playing what I love the most, football,” exclaimed the energetic front-man, who looks to have a bright future in the game.
Meanwhile both sides return to Premier League action this Thursday, with Gunners hosting TAFIC as they look to continue their recent resurgence.
BDF on the other hand, who will feel they shot themselves in the foot with Modingwane’s moment of ill-discipline, travel to Mahalapye to take on BR Highlanders.
WEEKEND RESULTS
BDF XI 0 – 1 EXTENSION GUNNERS
TAFIC 1 – 1 BR HIGHLANDERS
TOWNSHIP ROLLERS 2 – 1 NOTWANE
GILPORT LIONS 1 – 4 JWANENG GALAXY
MISCELLANEOUS 0 – 6 ORAPA UNITED
GABORONE UNITED 1 – 0 PRISONS XI
SECURITY SYSTEMS 1 – 0 POLICE XI
MORUPULE WANDERERS 1 – 1 MOLEPOLOLE CITY STARS
Sports
Seetso, a star in the making
TENNIS SENSATION CONTINUES TO IMPRESS
At the age of 14, Denzel Seetso’s name has long been on the lips of everyone who follows local tennis.
The youngster, whose exploits locally and regionally have been the stuff of dreams, appears set for tennis stardom.
Earlier this year, Seetso was officially ranked first in Africa after winning Individual Under 14 International Federation (ITF)/ Confederations of African of Tennis (CAT) tournament.
The youngster’s triumph ended Botswana’s 20-year wait for a medal!
With support from his parents and his personal trainer, Phenyo Matong, who have all played a key role in the teenager’s rise, the sky is surely the limit for Seetso.
Speaking to Voice Sport recently, the grounded youth described reaching the Africa Junior Championships final as the highlight of his career to date.
“I was really happy to have reached the finals. Although I did not win, it was a massive feeling and I will forever cherish that moment,” he said with a slightly shy smile.
Taking over the interview, Matong stressed that although he was not getting carried away with his charge’s success, they both have high hopes for the future.
“Denzel has surprised a lot of people by his tremendous work rate. Whenever he’s given a chance to play, he gives his best. Surely he is destined to reach greater heights provided he stays level-headed!”
However, Matong noted that as Seetso’s progress in the game continues, so too do the financial requirements increase.
“All these travelling costs and other fees incurred are basically from his parents who I commend for playing their part because an athlete of Denzel’s calibre needs a great deal of financial support in order to take his sport to another level.
“I have played this sport for over 15 years and I have never seen any player progress without financial means hence I call all the investors to protect and nurture this young talent,” urged the coach.
Heaping yet more praise on his player’s slender shoulders, Matong went on to say, “Denzel is arguably the top 14-year-old tennis player in Africa.
“He has won every ITF/CAT event he participated in this year except three, was selected by the ITF to the European Tour in July and he has been invited to participate in the International Under 14 and Grand Slam Development Fund (GSDF) team which is sanctioned by ITF and GSDF at Florida between the 28th of November and the 23rd of December just to mention a few!”
The Joel in the crown
Kids on mission host karate championships
A helping hand
Council results
Elections Photos
The Voice on Politics (Episode 4)
Trending
-
Entertainment5 days ago
Beatwave to beat the heat wave
-
Entertainment5 days ago
Major moves comedy finale
-
Entertainment5 days ago
African attire on fleek
-
Entertainment5 days ago
80’s and 90’s classic night
-
Entertainment5 days ago
Girl Power
-
Entertainment5 days ago
Live with Tshego
-
Politics1 week ago
Masisi celebrates Annah Mokgethi’s victory
-
Entertainment5 days ago
Talking Francistown arts meeting with ‘spokes’