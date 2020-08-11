Popularly known for his Disco music, King Khiri has switched lanes with his latest single, ‘Takavirima’, adapting the sound of the moment, Amapiano. Recorded at Genius Records in Francistown, the track features Zimbabwean artist, Oskid Prince Tapfuma.

King Khiri’s Kalanga vocals blend well with the beats and should ensure ‘Takavirima’ is one of the soundtracks of the summer.

RATING: 7/10