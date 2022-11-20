Kopong murder suspects denied bail

Broadhurst Chief Magistrate, Jobbie Moilatshimo has further remanded Kopong murder suspects in jail to allow for further investigations into the brutal murder of Barulaganye Aston.

The quartet; Oageng Moagi Letsholo, 46, Leufty Gaolemogwe Kosie, 47, Outlwile Aston, 48, and traditional doctor- Kebaleboge Ntsebe, 45 is accused of killing Barulaganye Aston, a Kopong teacher who was butchered, and her body parts allegedly harvested on the 14th July 2022.

After two months of incarceration, Ntsebe breathed a sigh of relief as she was released on bail.

Her acquaintances, Kosie and the deceased’s husband- Aston, who remained locked up have been relentless in their pursuit for bail but the court has repeatedly turned down their applications citing that they are bound to interfere with the investigations.

During their latest attempt at bail on Tuesday, State Prosecutor, Seeletso Ookeditse opposed the application, further pleading with the court to consider the plight of the deceased’s 6-year-old child’s who is a state witness and is still undergoing counseling and that her statement was yet to be recorded. “However, we have made progress as the child met with the psychologist on the 3rd of November 2022 while another session is scheduled for the 21st of November and another one for the 7th of December 2022. Furthermore, there is no change of circumstance in Aston’s reasons for bail, all his reasons have long been denied by the court hence the defense is free to approach the High Court for application of bail,” said Ookeditse.

In his reply, Defence Attorney, Unangoni Tema, who is representing Aston told the court that his client was suffering prejudice arguing that as an accused person he has been in jail long enough to qualify for bail. “I am aware of the children’s rights but what if the prosecution does not find anything to prove that my client was involved in the killing of Barulaganye Aston? He would have suffered, and my plea is for my client to be released on bail as he will not interfere with the investigations as at the time of the incident he was not even staying with the family,” argued Tema.

All three suspects, Kosie, Aston and Letsholo, are expected back in court for mention on the 29th of November 2022, while Ntsebe is set to appear on the 10th of January 2023, which means she will be free from the court proceedings until next year.

Kosie however, has since applied for bail at the Lobatse High Court and the matter will be heard on November 23rd.