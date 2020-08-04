Shaya is going to blurt this one out because I do not want my invite to get lost in the mail!

A little birdie has whispered that Zebras finest, well back in the day anyway, Dipsy Selolwane and his baby mother, TV personality Marang Molosiwa, will finally walk down the aisle.

The couple, parents to a cute baby girl, were originally set to tie the knot some time back but I guess things got a bit messy.

Anyway, it seems the lovebirds managed to patch things up and will soon be husband and wife.

I will have my suit ready for the big day.

Congratulations again.