Lagreat drops ‘Khaya Lam’ vid

DJ Missy’s rise to the top

It’s only been six years since Mpho Mogomotsi learnt her way around a DJ mixer, but the Makuta born DJ Missy is already a household name.

A bit reluctant to share her age, DJ Missy’s star has been steadily rising since she learnt how to work the mixer in 2014 at Colastraw Records Academy.

Founded by popular Francistown Disc Jockey, Bonno Ngaka aka DJ Colastraw, the academy has produced three fine ladies who later teamed up to form the group Girls on Decks.

“My interest in music started at an early age. I was fascinated by DJs who always came to play at our school’s talent shows at Mater Spei college,” said Mogomotsi.

She said she started following the likes of South Africa’s DJ Zinhle, and later paid attention to locals such as Gouveia, DJ Bunz and her mentor, Colastraw.

In 2014 together with 14 other girls, Mogomotsi began DJ lessons at Colastraw Records Academy.

“After about a month, there were just three girls remaining. Colastraw came up with the name Girls on Decks and we performed together as a group for over a year, but today only two of us remains,” she said.

DJ Missy also did vocals for the group, which is known for their single “Dance till sunrise”.

“Colastraw continued mentoring me, and taught me how to manage events. He taught me everything I know about the trade today,” said Mogomotsi.

Today the young woman has performed at some of the biggest gigs around the country including Toropo Ya Muka, Goledzwa, Spring Break and Back to the Ghetto.

“I’ve shared the stage with some of the biggest names in the industry, the likes of Charma Gal, Master KG, Judgement Yard, DJ Fresh and Han C,” she said proudly.

Last year, Missy put her talent to the test and signed up to compete in the annual Presidential Arts Competitions.

She was the only lady out of 30 DJs in the preliminary stage in Selebi Phikwe.

She finished second to book her place in the finals in Gaborone.

“I couldn’t believe I had just beat 27 guys ,” chuckled DJ Missy.

In the final and also as the only lady in the group she finished an impressive third, cementing her position as one of the best female DJs in the country.

“I’ll not compete this year, my wish however is to see more girls in such competitions. That is why I want to grow as a DJ and mentor female DJs, hopefully even own an academy one day,” she said.

The ambitions artist told The Voice that being a female in this male dominated industry has many challenges.

“Sometimes you get a booking and when you arrive at the event venue the promoter starts making sexual advances. You have to stand your ground. Make sure that promoters and sponsors know exactly what you want. I want to be booked because you believe in my talent, not as a favour,” fired DJ Missy.

She however added that being a DJ is a rewarding career if one is focused.

“I’ve two kids that I take care of from the money I make as a DJ. I pay rent, school fees and I’m able to out food on the table simply by making people dance,” DJ Missy cheekily added.