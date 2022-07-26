Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Last trap
Last trap
GUMARE STATION COMMANDER: Dennis Zilawe

Latest News

Last trap

By

Published

Fisherman dies in freak canoe accident

A 42-year-old fisherman man has died following a freak canoe accident in Ikoga village in the Okavango region last week Friday.

Gumare police station commander, Dennis Zilawe confirmed that the accident occurred in the early morning hours of Friday when the man and his younger colleague, aged 38, went fishing in the Okavango River.

Zilawe said that according to the younger man who survived to tell the story, the two men went into the river the previous day to set the fishing net.

At around 5:00 the next morning, they paddled their canoe towards their catch. The older man is said to have sat in the canoe while the younger one paddled with the rowing stick.

The younger man was on his feet as he paddled and says he then lost balance and fell into the water.

The man further told the police that he managed to swim to the shore and when he looked back he realised that his friend could have drowned as he was nowhere to be seen and he therefore rushed to the village to raise alarm and seek help.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The police, including scuba divers searched the river bank and inside the deep waters for two days and only found a canoe at the bottom of the river.

“The body was found on the third day, trapped at the bottom of the river and it was taken to the hospital where it was certified dead,” added Zilawe.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

News

Kopong ‘hitman’ broke lover’s heart and arms

In the midst of a heated argument following counter accusations of infidelity with his lover, an enraged Oageng Moagi Letsholo, took an axe he...

3 days ago

News

Isaac Kgosi back in court

*Former DIS boss faces corruption charges

3 days ago

Latest News

NPF running on ‘E’

*Fund left with only P8.8 million *Minister evades questions on future as oil prices soar

3 days ago

Politics

Expelled MPs hopeful of reconciliation

Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC)’s Members of Parliament who have been expelled from their party, Botswana Congress Party (BCP)are still hopeful of reconciliation. When...

3 days ago

News

Recruit constables urged to serve with diligence

WATCH: About 499 recruit constables, comprising 249 female and 250 male officers graduated this morning at Otse Police College. 45% of the trainees hold...

6 days ago

Sports

Namibians dominate Orange Phikwe Marathon

Namibia long distance runners Matheus Jesaya and Mweshange Kange won this year’s Orange Phikwe National marathon this morning. Jesaya won the main 42.2km male...

5 days ago
Magic in a bottle Magic in a bottle

Latest News

Magic in a bottle

Meet the boss You’ve probably heard of happy hour but what about magic hour? Kathiku is the Hambukushu term for the magical 60 minutes...

2 days ago
Woman of steel Woman of steel

Entertainment

Woman of steel

Ntsabane takes gender activism to politics After working for over 40 years as a media and gender activist, Keabonye Ntsabane joined politics. Representing the...

2 days ago
Chillin' out Chillin' out

Entertainment

Chillin’ out

Please let them rest and give others a chance Shaya has noted with disappointment that government seems hellbent on recycling old people for positions....

2 days ago
Grooving 22 July 2022 Grooving 22 July 2022

Entertainment

Grooving 22 July 2022

No smoke without fire The Smoke Town Market (SMT) event planned for this Saturday at Area 2 Poolside promises to be a cracker of...

6 days ago
Selling Setswana Selling Setswana

Business

Selling Setswana

Online Setswana lessons gain international interest For the last eight years, a young Motswana woman has made it her mission to take Setswana to...

2 days ago

News

Women want Rwanda system

WATCH: The Botswana Coalition for women NGOs and political parties has told the Dibotelo Commission that Botswana should abandon the First-Past -the-Post and adopt...

2 days ago
Otjiserandu returns to Tsau Otjiserandu returns to Tsau

Entertainment

Otjiserandu returns to Tsau

This past weekend Baherero tribe assembled in Tsau village in the North West district to revive their annual Otjiserandu cultural commemoration following a two-year-...

2 days ago
Advertisement