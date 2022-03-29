Entertainment
Latimmy goes into acting
Popular DJ, La Timmy who is also a producer and MC has ventured into another path;acting.
LaTimmy is bringing to life the character of Jomo Morake in a soapie called, Botshelo Jo Season 3.
The show airs every Thursday at 2000hrs on BTV.
Shaya likes your energy and passion.
Not many men will have the energy and courage to raise their heads having gone through what you went through.
Good luck in your new path.
