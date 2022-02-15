Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Leading the Israelites

By

Published

DETERMINED: Igobe Sikuku

Volleyball export set eye on top finish

Botswana’s volleyball export to Israel, Igobe Sikuku, aims to outperform himself and finish amongst the best five attackers once the league comes to a conclusion this season.

Registered under the books of Hapoel Jerusalem, Sikuku currently sits on the 7th spot in the rankings of the best attackers in the league.

The attacker’s motivation is simple: “Breaking into the top five will help me attract interest from other teams in the league,” he told Voice Sport.

With the league almost half way through, and the last matches to be played in mid-March, Sikuku’s remains resolute in his ambition.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The target is to get as many points as possible, get my rankings higher and get more awards if possible. Breaking into the top five is however the priority because that’s what other teams look at when they choose or scout players,” he said.

The lanky attacker said so far he’s happy with his performance as he has started and finished all games.

“It’s actually a great opportunity for me to grow as a player. Despite the injuries that had me missing in action for sometime, I managed to claw myself back into contention, and I’m now ranked 7th in the league,” Sikuku adfded gleefully.

The 28 year old signed an eight-months contract for the Israeli side last year.

TOP ATTACKER: Sikulu ranks as 7th best attacker in the league

With the league midway through the season, Hapoel is on the seventh position in a 12 team league.

They’ve played 15 games winning 10 and losing five. “We started the league without a coach, and for a team that just got promoted it was a bit tough for us.

We however finally got it together and began find our rhythm collecting vital points in the process,” Sikuku told Voice Sport.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Despite a slow start to the league, the former Yaros Olympic Club attacker has already made his mark having won the Most Valuable Player award during the Top 8 tournament of the Jerusalem Volleyball League last year October .With his side finishing third in the tournament, Sikuku already has a bronze medal to his name.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

Bring Khama to me or no talks- Masisi

We want a guarantee that he won’t be harassed- Sekgoma Bangwato and government have reached a deadlock in trying to resolve a long standing...

1 day ago

News

Woman raped while jogging

Sir Seretse Khama International Airport (SSKIA) Police are investigating a case in which a 40-year-old woman was raped while on an early morning run....

2 days ago

News

Woman in court for husband’s murder

A secretary at the Attorney General’s Chambers in Francistown has been remanded in custody for the murder of her husband. Susan Manyathelo, 58, could...

2 days ago

News

Man in court for opening fire on police officers

A Lobatse man, Thato Ntando Dube, will know his fate in April on whether he has a case to answer in a matter in...

3 days ago

News

My daughter is brainless- estranged father

*Thipe disowns documents that bear his signature

1 day ago

News

‘Poor sex is Akin to GBV’

Maun Kgosi urges men to up their sex games “Men are not mounting their women and we have many of these cases!” It seems...

18 hours ago
MINISTER OF FINANCE: Serame MINISTER OF FINANCE: Serame

Politics

Saleshaondo’ s open letter to Serame

Mine is Priority of Priorities- LOO On Wednesday, the Leader of Opposition, Dumelang Saleshando responded to the 2022/2023 Budget Speech which was delivered by...

1 day ago

News

A horror fit for Hollywood

*BDF Major shoots wife, puts ‘nyatsi’ nephew in hospital, then kills himself *’There was no affair!’ dead woman’s cousin A dramatic car chase, several...

1 day ago

News

DIS feeds Museveni- Dow

Specially Elected Member of Parliament, Unity Dow is convinced that the person behind the controversial Facebook pseudo account, France Museveni is not a single...

6 hours ago

Business

Breaking down the budget speech

On Monday, The Finance Minister, Peggy Serame delivered her first ever Budget Speech, sealing her place in the history books as the first ever...

22 hours ago

News

Mokgethi makes over P2 million from orphans

Grand daughter drags minister to court for contempt As the bitter court battle between embattled Minister of Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affairs, Annah Mokgethi...

1 day ago

Sports

Rollers narrowly escape Lions’ grip

A splendid first half display by struggling Gilport Lions was not sufficient enough to hold a determined Township Rollers side who won the game...

1 day ago
Glorial Gaosikelwe Glorial Gaosikelwe

Entertainment

Sacrificing for Sport

Gloria Gaosikelwe was recently appointed Chairperson of the Botswana Sport Volunteers Movement (SVM). The 49-year-old Hukuntsi native’s sporting background dates back to 1987, when...

21 hours ago

News

Motshegwa condems constitutional review process

The process is fraudulent- BOFEPUSU Deputy Secretary General Botswana Federation of Public Private and Parastatal Sector Unions (BOFEPUSU) Ketlhalefile Motshegwa has condemned the ongoing...

1 day ago
Shakawe Bursting with potential Shakawe Bursting with potential

Business

Bursting with potential

Shakawe’s huge opportunities for growth The capital of Okavango sub district, Shakawe is oozing with potential for economic growth, especially in regards to tourism...

22 hours ago

News

Spy wars

>BUSINESSMAN/DIS AGENT ATTACKED AND LEFT FOR DEAD Almost a month after armed robbers attacked a well-known Gaborone businessman and left him for dead, police...

8 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.