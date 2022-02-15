Leading the Israelites

Volleyball export set eye on top finish

Botswana’s volleyball export to Israel, Igobe Sikuku, aims to outperform himself and finish amongst the best five attackers once the league comes to a conclusion this season.

Registered under the books of Hapoel Jerusalem, Sikuku currently sits on the 7th spot in the rankings of the best attackers in the league.

The attacker’s motivation is simple: “Breaking into the top five will help me attract interest from other teams in the league,” he told Voice Sport.

With the league almost half way through, and the last matches to be played in mid-March, Sikuku’s remains resolute in his ambition.

“The target is to get as many points as possible, get my rankings higher and get more awards if possible. Breaking into the top five is however the priority because that’s what other teams look at when they choose or scout players,” he said.

The lanky attacker said so far he’s happy with his performance as he has started and finished all games.

“It’s actually a great opportunity for me to grow as a player. Despite the injuries that had me missing in action for sometime, I managed to claw myself back into contention, and I’m now ranked 7th in the league,” Sikuku adfded gleefully.

The 28 year old signed an eight-months contract for the Israeli side last year.

With the league midway through the season, Hapoel is on the seventh position in a 12 team league.

They’ve played 15 games winning 10 and losing five. “We started the league without a coach, and for a team that just got promoted it was a bit tough for us.

We however finally got it together and began find our rhythm collecting vital points in the process,” Sikuku told Voice Sport.

Despite a slow start to the league, the former Yaros Olympic Club attacker has already made his mark having won the Most Valuable Player award during the Top 8 tournament of the Jerusalem Volleyball League last year October .With his side finishing third in the tournament, Sikuku already has a bronze medal to his name.