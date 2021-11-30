LEGABIBO forces Government to amend penal code again.

WATCH: The Court of Appeal yesterday dismissed the Attorney General’s attempt to criminalise homosexuality ordering government to amend the penal code.
WATCH: Former President talks to The Voice in a virtual interview about his visit to South Africa, his differences with President Masisi and the...
WATCH: A Broadhurst Magistrates court yesterday further remanded in custody, four men linked to the G4S Security P2 million heist which occurred at Turn...
A case in which a Botswana Defence Force officer, Major Mmusi Olefile has been charged with the rape of a colleague’s wife is scheduled...
Making a move for Moscow Just when it appeared her pursuit of excellence in school was facing checkmate, teenage chess queen, Loago Badisang will...
Following the huge impact of his first-ever album, ‘Stranger’, which won best Reggae-Dancehall at this year’s Botswana Musicians Union (BOMU) Awards, Mambo Ntema is...
GIMC explains ‘hefty’ ticket price A week-long music and entertainment event dubbed Gaborone International Music and Culture Week (GIMC), is arguably the most glamorous...
The 23rd of November 2021 was an agonising experience for commuters who were left stranded when public transport operators decided to go on strike...
This week, Meet the Boss meets Botswana Public Officers Pension Fund (BPOPF) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Moemedi Malindah. With a background in Mining, the...
Accused of stealing P700, 000 over six-year spree A Zimbabwean woman who worked as a manger at Mega Drugstore, a pharmacy in Francistown, is...
A Form 5 male student tragically lost his life on Tuesday evening in a stampede at Moeding College. The 18-year-old student reportedly died on...
Leaked screenshot implicates assistant minister in sexual misconduct Assistant Minister of Health and Wellness, Sethomo Lelatisitswe was on Wednesday trending on social media for...
Man accused of raping stepdaughter, 3, before bribing her to keep quiet In a disturbing case emerging from Kanye, a middle-aged man is suspected...
ExpressCredit customer wins lucrative home makeover ExpressCredit gave a lucky customer 200, 000 reasons to smile as its ‘Ee Ke Nnte’ initiative came to...
One is the loneliest number for Modise as Montshiwa murder trial takes a twist First there were three. On Friday, that number was whittled...
KBL launches fashion line In an attempt to help the creative industry get back on its feet, Kgalagadi Breweries Limited (KBL), which itself has...
TEAM TRANSFORMATION OFFERS TO RESTORE STABILITY AND DIGNITY TO THE UNION As the Botswana Public Employees Union (BOPEU) elective congress approaches, teams have started...