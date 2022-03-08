Legrand drops Bolingo

The statement ‘It’s never too late’ best describes Legrand Mokonzi Ya Listo (Lingani Sonny).

At the age of 33, the Mapoka born artist has just released his first single.

The song titled ‘Bolingo’ (Love) was recorded by Obonye White Solomon at Colour Mix Studios, and features Mopao Cardinal Ginimbi.

In a brief interview with Gig, Legrand said he’s been a musician from his early childhood singing in church.

“I used to sing all the time mimicking the likes of Kofi Olomide,” he told GiG.

“Expect something new soon titled ‘Kipe ya yo (mind your own)

Rating: 6/10.