Legwale’s case postponed
WATCH: Ernest Legwale, the man charged for allegedly hiring two hitmen, Zwichanaka Dabie and Hamadi Mkhula to kill his wife, Dimpho Meswele in 2015 at Oodi village, this morning had his trial postponed to Thursday as the defence attorney was not available due to health reasons. The suspects were allegedly arrested in 2015 after they accidentally killed Dimpho's lookalike sister in the organised hit that went wrong...Posted by The Voice Newspaper Botswana on Monday, July 6, 2020
Ernest Legwale, the man charged for allegedly hiring two hitmen, Zwichanaka Dabie and Hamadi Mkhula to kill his wife, Dimpho Meswele in 2015 at Oodi village, had his trial postponed as the defence attorney was not available due to health reasons.
The suspects were allegedly arrested in 2015 after they accidentally killed Dimpho’s lookalike sister in the organised hit that went wrong
