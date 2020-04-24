News
Lesotho Prime Minister to resign
South African President Cyri Ramaphosa’s Special Envoy on Lesotho, Jeff Radebe, says SADC remains hopeful that Lesotho’s Prime Minister, Thomas Thabane, will resign.
Radebe this morning paid a visit to Botswana to brief President Masisi in his capacity as the incoming Chair of the Organ of Politics, Defence and Security of SADC, about the situation in Lesotho.
The 80-year-old Prime Minister is facing charges for the murder of his wife, Lilopelo Thabane.
In a short briefing with the media Radebe said they are hopeful that the situation in Lesotho will be concluded as soon as possible.
He said they are hopeful Tabane will resign as the Prime Minister of Lesotho as promised in February.
“The process right now is at the signage level and the nation assembly of Lesotho is to amend the constitution and effect the resignation of Thabane. We hope in the next few days the process will be concluded to ensure the smooth and peaceful transition to the new Prime Minister. Last week the situation was a bit tense with deployment of troops on the streets of Maseru Lesotho but they are now back in the barracks. We are hopeful that people will of Lesotho will once again enjoy peace,” said Radebe.
Fighting Infertility
Dr Molemele sets out to destigmatise barrenness
Through her organization, Destiny Organisation (DO),established in 2016, Dr Molemele and other stakeholders, including medical professionals offer support to both couples and individuals struggling with barrenness at no cost.
D.O was conceived out of concern about the psychological and social burden experienced by those with fertility challenges. It was inspired by the need to provide knowledge, awareness, counseling, support and where possible medical intervention.
Dr Molemele was also concerned about the stigma associated with infertility and how in traditional settings, fault has always been placed squarely with the woman even without an official diagnosis.
So passionate about this project, was Dr Molemele that she decided to self-fund to shuttle between the United Kingdom where she resides and works and Botswana, her home country to drum up support for the organisation and to raise awareness on issues of infertility and barrenness.
Her selfless work was recognized when she was conferred an honorary doctorate last year during the Global Peace Summit in London and her organisation given a UN Humanitarian Award at the University of Birmingham in 2019 by the Universal Peace Federation.
The Universal Peace Federation acknowledges individuals whose lives exemplify the ideal of living for the sake of others, and who dedicate themselves to practices that promote universal moral values, strong family life, inter-religious cooperation, international harmony, responsible representation to the public and media, as well as the establishment of the culture of peace.
Shedding more light on what drives her, Dr Molemele said. “For as long as I can remember, I have admired the role that women in all their diversity play in society.” However, it is the many voiceless women who suffer silently that Dr Molemele has always particularly felt drawn to.
“It is no secret that part of our culture shuns open discussion of certain issues such as infertility. Growing up it was not a subject openly discussed, although thinking back I realize how cruel the environment was to the women who could not bear children. Even if not said to their faces, these women were considered an embarrassment and often they were ostracised by their communities. The stigma surrounding barrenness is a huge problem and it is sad that infertility is still considered a taboo subject hence very little gets said about it,” lamented Dr Molemele.
She then went on to highlight that the worst thing about infertility is that it was still largely associated with women and not considered a couple’s problem even though it has been proven medically that there is a 50/50 chance that it could be either the woman or the man that has a condition related to the difficulty and inability to have children.
The award winning Doctor from the village of Lokhwabe prides herself with being resilient in her undertakings and counts among her career highlights the opportunity to deliberate on issues affecting women at a conference hosted at the House of Parliament in London alongside the former President of Malawi, Dr Joyce Banda.
In addition, Molemele has launched LUBU Signature merchandise, which comprise of LUBU Art and LUBU Lingerie. LUBU (which means salt pan in Shekgalari) is used as a representation of Dr Molemele’s Shekgalari heritage.
Her work, she said is also meant to give a voice to the voiceless whilst shining a spotlight on the beauty of her country through her Sesarwa lineage.
“I am proud of who I am and where I come from. As a people, we need to move away from shunning that which we know little about. Bringing people together in beautiful spaces lined with the most enthralling artwork has led to many conversations that resonate with the work I do,”.she said flashing a beautiful smile.
Through the creative industry, Molemele has infused relevant and related messages to reach wider audiences who in turn can participate in any of the key projects she is involved in.
LUBU Art for example manages the talented, Qaeghao Moses – a Mosarwa artist from D’Kar who has exhibited at the renowned Bricklane art gallery in London during the Black History Month alongside another celebrated artist from Nigeria.
“The exhibitions were a success leading to the production of merchandise to honor the contemporary beauty of Botswana and our continent’s cultural art. Not satisfied with these successes, in 2019 Molemele opened a luxury online lingerie store called LUBU Signatures. “I wanted to celebrate women of all shapes with lingerie that oozes class and sass.
Women need to feel empowered and always remember that they are the most beautiful creatures to ever grace this earth with no labels of what a Queen should look like or feel like. The challenges faced every day, even the ones battled privately make us who we are,” said the Doc in conclusion.
Crying out for food
Hungry tears in Ngamiland
“Two women came to me, literally crying and on their knees as they begged me to go to their houses to see empty containers and hungry children.”
Bojanala councillor Luke Motlaleselelo’s voice crackles with fierce emotion as he recounts his experience of this week’s visit to Quhau settlement, just outside the tourism capital Maun.
“One was an elder, around 50 years of age or so and the other was younger, about 25,” continued Motlaleselelo, who joined a Covid-19 Village Response Team which went to the settlement on Tuesday to assess and prepare a list of those in need of food hampers.
The list is expected to be extensive.
A mobile clinic was also in attendance for Antiretroviral Drugs (ARV) refill and general health care.
“I was there helpless and I ended up crying because the suffering is too much in these settlements!”
Pausing to compose himself, the councilor admits he was shocked at the misery he witnessed.
“The 25-year-old said she has children but they have gone for some days without food, with only watery tea to sustain them. All along she had been getting money through poling in the delta, but because of lockdown she has no other source of income. I watched her grab a bag of Tsabana, rush home to make the porridge for the children before returning for health care.”
After pausing again, Motlaleselelo reveals the young mother told him she had been holding in her tears for days, as she had to be strong for her children.
“When she broke down it hit me very hard and I was so helpless.”
However, there is anger mixed in with Motlaleselelo’s anguish.
He insists the settlement’s struggles would not have been as severe if the council had acted earlier.
“The bigger pain is that I have long asked the council to give priority to settlements, not because they fall in my wards, but due to their isolation and dire need,” he says, his voice now breaking with a different emotion.
According to Motlaleselelo, the council only started visiting settlements in Bojanala this week after the District Commissioner issued a warning of looming floods in the delta.
“They went there to distribute mosquito nets, check BP patients, demonstrate to the people how to pitch water bottles at their yard entrances so as to promote hand washing hygiene during the COVID-19 outbreak. But although I appreciate the move, my question is, since we have been requesting for these services over the past years, why has it been so difficult to do it!”
Settlements in Bojanala region include: Boro, Xaxaba, Quxau, Ditshiping, Daunara and Qaraxao.
Most people in the area are dependent on tourism. With all tourism activities grinding to a halt after the lockdown and ban on travelling was enforced at the beginning of this month, food is running out in many homes.
“You will recall that these are hard to reach areas and very soon they will be locked down by floods. There is no public transport in these places and it is difficult for them to access basic needs, including health care.
“Many of them have defaulted on medication not because of lockdown, but because of the isolation of the settlement. They are basically a forgotten population!” warned Motlaleselelo, his voice breaking once again.
