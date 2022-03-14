‘Leteisi on fleek’ draws bumper crowd

Organised by Colourful People Entertainment, the popular ‘Leteise On Fleek’ event lived up to expectations on Saturday at the Royal Aria stadium in Tlokweng as hundreds thronged the annual event.

While with most musical events it is the music and artists taking centre stage, for this event it was the experience and the fashion sense that made it stick out.

Known as Leteisi on fleek, it comes naturally that patrons would rock up on their traditional garment infused with a touch of modern taste.

The event attracts both the middle aged and the oldies.

By 5pm the venue was already packed to capacity as artist after artist enthralled the enthusiastic audience.

Camera flashes punctuated the day as revelers, in all shapes and sizes, posed all smiles to freeze moments in time.

David ‘fifty two’ Letshwiti, one of the event organisers, confirmed that they sold 5 300 tickets excluding those sold at the gate.

The next event will be held at the tourism capital, Maun, over the Easter Holidays.

Slated for April 17th the event will be staged at Maun Sports Complex, and tickets will be selling at 150, 300 and 650.

Letshwiti by Monday told Voice Entertainment that they are still working to finalise the line up and that they have already secured South Africa’s Nomfundo as the international act.

Speaking of South Africans, this Saturday controversial vocalist Kelly Khumalo was in her element as she dazzled revelers with her scintillating performance.

The singer was discovered through a Gospel talent search and it is no wonder her music and indeed her performances are often infused with a gospel feel.

“I want to open a church. Will you come? I want you just the way you are, with your torn jeans and shorts skirts,” she told revellers in Tlokweng.

Her fellow countrymen, Big Zulu and PJ Powers also graced the stage before her.

The night of song and dance also included local singers such as Motlha, Dr Vom, local Deejays as well as a surprise appearance by Franco.

Franco is expected to hold his Soul Fill up event on April 2nd at the National Stadium.

