Life in school post lockdown

Dear Learner

I hope this letter finds you in good health.

I’ve decided to write to you because I think of you a lot.

I hope you are keeping safe and taking heed of the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOH&W) guidelines and precautionary measures. I am fine.

I want to talk to you about life in school after lockdown.

You may be going back to the same school and same teachers, but things are not the same now.

I hope you are going back as a different human being who is now thinking and acting differently.

Remember the days before we knew about corona, that you used to be so free and would act anyhow?

I’ve watched you take off your jersey and lovingly lend it to another child in cold weathers.

You’ve even shared your only fat cake with two other hungry classmates.

What’s going to happen now? I want you to think about these good gestures.

But don’t worry, God sees your beautiful heart; He understands.

My boy, you’ve been having a habit of relying on your girl classmate to supply you with tissue paper, should you have the need to rush to the loo, attend to a nose bleed or even an unexpected runny nose.

What’s going to happen this time? Are the girls still going to be your toilet paper holders?

You know very well that I’ve always asked you to carry your own.

To those who were in the habit of stealing from others, I’m glad you’ve changed that habit because this time you’d just be stealing COVID-19.

Just imagine. Think about it. I’m also happy that there won’t be any school fights anymore.

Yah?

Remember the 1m to 2m social or physical distancing? No physical contact.

This also means no silly games, pranks and cruel jokes you used to play with and on each other.

I think you know what I mean.

I could go on and on, maybe even write a book because I’ve a lot to say to you.

Child, I just want you to start thinking differently, if you haven’t yet started.

Don’t you worry, you are not alone.

I got you.

I’m walking with you.

I’m really trying to look at the world differently as well, and I must admit, the world has changed, and it’s more challenging.

Life in school is going to be different as well.

We just have to brace ourselves and accept that life now is not the same as it used to be.

We are going to do things differently, and that would be the new normal way of living.

Me and you, together, can overcome this monster.

Keep well, my child. I can’t wait to reunite with you and continue where we left.

With love

Your teacher

Mrs Patience George

English teacher

Kagiso Senior Secondary School

Ramotswa, Botswana