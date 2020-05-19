Opinions
Life in school post lockdown
Dear Learner
I hope this letter finds you in good health.
I’ve decided to write to you because I think of you a lot.
I hope you are keeping safe and taking heed of the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOH&W) guidelines and precautionary measures. I am fine.
I want to talk to you about life in school after lockdown.
You may be going back to the same school and same teachers, but things are not the same now.
I hope you are going back as a different human being who is now thinking and acting differently.
Remember the days before we knew about corona, that you used to be so free and would act anyhow?
I’ve watched you take off your jersey and lovingly lend it to another child in cold weathers.
You’ve even shared your only fat cake with two other hungry classmates.
What’s going to happen now? I want you to think about these good gestures.
But don’t worry, God sees your beautiful heart; He understands.
My boy, you’ve been having a habit of relying on your girl classmate to supply you with tissue paper, should you have the need to rush to the loo, attend to a nose bleed or even an unexpected runny nose.
What’s going to happen this time? Are the girls still going to be your toilet paper holders?
You know very well that I’ve always asked you to carry your own.
To those who were in the habit of stealing from others, I’m glad you’ve changed that habit because this time you’d just be stealing COVID-19.
Just imagine. Think about it. I’m also happy that there won’t be any school fights anymore.
Yah?
Remember the 1m to 2m social or physical distancing? No physical contact.
This also means no silly games, pranks and cruel jokes you used to play with and on each other.
I think you know what I mean.
I could go on and on, maybe even write a book because I’ve a lot to say to you.
Child, I just want you to start thinking differently, if you haven’t yet started.
Don’t you worry, you are not alone.
I got you.
I’m walking with you.
I’m really trying to look at the world differently as well, and I must admit, the world has changed, and it’s more challenging.
Life in school is going to be different as well.
We just have to brace ourselves and accept that life now is not the same as it used to be.
We are going to do things differently, and that would be the new normal way of living.
Me and you, together, can overcome this monster.
Keep well, my child. I can’t wait to reunite with you and continue where we left.
With love
Your teacher
Mrs Patience George
English teacher
Kagiso Senior Secondary School
Ramotswa, Botswana
Opinions
Poverty stricken & striking cops
It is almost two months since the country went into Covid-19 enforced lockdown, yet our government is still to give handouts to the vulnerable as they promised.
This is amid reports that state coffers are literally empty.
On March 30, when the country began the lockdown, the government announced it would fork out US$4 (P40) to the poor every month to cushion them against the effects of the lockdown.
Though little, people at least expected to get the money. To date, not a single penny has been paid out!
On Tuesday, Social Welfare Minister, Prof Paul Mavima admitted no pay out had been made, also revealing that the money has since been increased to US$6 (P60) due to inflation.
At the current black market rate, US$6 is ZWL$246 and only enough to buy eight loaves of bread – still it’s certainly better than nothing!
As for when it would be paid out, the Minister could just not commit.
So the vulnerable should just continue waiting and for all we know, they could wait for the rest of their lives.
In other news, our police officers have been trending again, not for any good deed but as always, their brutality!
They sjamboked, kicked and punched two Bulawayo women in their 30s for violating lockdown rules. The duo had reportedly gone to buy food at their local store when they met the officers who descended heavily on them.
Pictures of the ladies’ badly battered and bruised bodies went viral on social media, sparking an outcry of the cruelty of the cops and a call for justice for the victims.
Police spokesperson has said the six accused cops will face internal disciplinary measures, which I am sure basically means they will be transferred to other stations far from Bulawayo while the victims will be expected to forgive and forget.
Quite unfair but sadly not surprising.
I know first-hand how excited our police officers can be as I almost became their victim a few weeks ago.
Had it not been for my press card, I am sure I would have gotten a few slaps or spent a night in the cells for simply taking a picture of them blocking a vehicle with firewood.
Our officers really need to be schooled in the art of dealing with people, especially the harmless and innocent. There surely is no need to brutalise people who pose no danger to anyone!
Meanwhile, as of Tuesday, Zimbabwe had 37 Covid-19 cases including 12 recoveries and four deaths.
News
On the frontlines of COVID-19
A children’s nurse who loves adventure returns to work
Covid -19 has thrust the nursing profession in the limelight and earned it a new level of respect since the Florence Nightingale days.
On Nurses’ Day Ndlovu – Dawika, a bubbly pediatric respiratory nurse in North West London Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs), celebrates her good news of going back to a job she does not only love but thrives at.
“I am going back to respiratory nursing and also, I am looking to develop a new asthma service,” says Ndlou-Dawika gleefully, despite the looming danger facing her.
In the United Kingdom so far there has been 226 000 confirmed cases of corona virus and over 32 000 deaths.
Over 100 Covid-19 deaths of health workers have also been reported in the news so far but Ndlovu- Dawika’s reassuring personality comes across as perfect for providing a sense of normalcy to anxious chldren in distress.
“The nursing profession truly provides comes with a lot of sacrifices, and our fallen heroes have paid the ultimate price of laying down their lives for fellow human beings, but what could be possibly better than providing care and prolonging life? She asks.
Ndlovu-Dawika cut her teeth in the world of work as a young woman in hospitality and events before quitting to study pediatric nursing at West London University.
She has been a nurse for 17 years working in various specialties before she chose to specialize in pediatric critical care.
“My greatest passion is being the cornerstone and supporting children and their families both in the hospital and in their home environment,”she explains.
Sharing her motivation to go into nursing, Ndlovu-Dawika beams as she mentions her great aunt, a nurse who had encouraged her to pursue nursing, as she was good with children.
“And as they say, the rest is history. Right now I cannot imagine doing anything else,” she says.
Like many, Ndlovu-Dawika is navigating the changes that Covid -19 has presented.
“Initially it was extremely difficult to stay away from work even when advised to do so because one’s instincts are to help as much as one can however there are protocols to be observed. So many lives have been lost and therefore we all need to adhere to the lockdown rules,”Ndlovu-Dawika reiterates.
Although like many others she is currently navigating work from home as she awaits her return, she says no one-day is the same.
As part of the team that does training, Ndlovu-Dawika is thankful for the many health volunteers that have stepped up to assist.
Ndlovu – Dawika however doesn’t want to dwell much on the dark cloud engulfing the world right now but chooses to talk more about life beyond the clinic.
“I live by the motto; working hard and playing even harder. A girl’s got to live a little,” she says before bursting into a fit of laughter.
At 37 the feisty Ndlovu-Dawika has also made time to discover the world.
Her travel diaries include numerous countries and exhilarating adventures she has had a chance to indulge in all over the United Kingdom where she lives and works and all over the world.
From road trips to the scenic Edinburgh,passing through Manchester and Newcastle to visiting the World Heritage site; Stonehenge, visiting the iconic Botswana Butchery in Auckland New Zealand and enjoying the sights of Venice, Ndlovu- Dawika has done it all.
“Europe is easy to get around and relatively cheaper so I have taken full advantage of this and made the best of trips to Portugal (Lisbon, Porto, Albuferia), France (Paris, Bordeaux), Amsterdam, Spain (too many places especially La Gomera and Tenerife), Germany, Luxembourg, Italy and I have thoroughly enjoyed travels to Singapore, Hong Kong, Egypt, Morocco, Tanzania and Kenya where we enjoyed both Nairobi and Mombasa over 2019 Christmas holidays with my younger sister.
To keep motivated during this unprecedented time, Ndlovu-Dawika says she keeps in touch with her family back in Botswana and the legion of friends from around the world via voice and video chats.
Born to an Ndebele mother and a Motswana father in the UK, Ndlovu-Dawika earned her double-barrelled status from them.
At the time her parents were not married and as it was custom during that period she inherited both her parents’ surnames.
Upon their return to Botswana following completion of their studies to get married and raise a family, Ndlovu-Dawika retained both surnames.
This would prove rather bizarre for many as she went through school and her life journey as an expatriate.
“It sure called for some interesting times especially when we traveled as a family. I was always the odd one out with a British passport and a different surname from my siblings.”
However, Ndlovu-Dawika says she identified with her name and never felt the need to change it. It did prove to be a conversation starter throughout her life.
“I would get asked where I was from and realised it wasn’t so simple to explain. Born in the UK, she schooled in Botswana and did her o’levels in Zimbabwe, attended West London University and then London Southbank University. I guess like I was told all my life, I have always been an expatriate no matter where I was,” she says her bubbly and comapassionate nature shining through her radiant smile
Okavango Voice
