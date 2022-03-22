Entertainment
Life of the party
Shaya loves having a good time, those close to me know that I am the life of the party but, my God, this young woman showed me flames at a festival recently.
First of all, by 1am, I was already feeling cold and so I had my jacket on, but maybe that comes with age so I did not mind seeing some skin, as long as it is not me.
Anyway this young woman kept some of us with two left feet entertained with her non stop dancing.
If I were her, I’d definitely be at every show in town because clearly she’s not short of admirers.
