Limkokwing hosts career discovery week

A Career Discovery Week that started this Monday is underway at Limkokwing University and is expected to end on Friday 09th May, 2022.

The week long initiative is targeted at the prospective 2022 new intake students, parents, industry captains, professional trainers, financial institutions, human resource development professionals and the general public.

The University says it aims to give targeted audiences an opportunity to come and experience an exciting learning environment that builds skills and unlocks creativity and talent.

The Career Discovery Week is also designed to equip the senior secondary school leavers the opportunity to learn more about the programmes they are interested in enrolling for with the institution for the new academic intake.

Limkokwing University Director for Communications & Public Relations Mercy Rebaone Thebe explained that the University continues playing its part increasing access to tertiary education through various platforms such as scholarships as well as the revolving fund campaign which will be launched soon, and will give self-sponsored students an opportunity to study and pay the university upon completion of their studies.

Thebe further highlighted that the week-long event will give their prospective and current students as well as graduates and prospective/current employers the opportunity to dialogue on issues of the University’s curriculum relevance and its quality in reference to the economic and industry needs.

Planned activities for the Open Day will include, intensive career guidance and counselling from faculty experts, practical in advanced studios and workshops, touring of the universities high-tech facilities and specialized labs across various faculties, exhibition of students works and digital presentations, information about the programmes Accreditation Status, interaction with faculty specialists, successful alumni & current students and professional counseling on career guidance and pathways.

Thebe says the University continuously plays a critical role in the knowledge-based economy by being a conduit for developing and facilitating integration into the wider social and innovation system to the growth and development of the economy of Botswana.

“The university continues to create the most unique environment that fulfils the creative needs of young people. An environment that is professionally equipped for the 21st century learning where government, industry and academia collaborate to focus and empower the next generation of creative thinkers through creativity and innovation,” she said.