Lion search underway after reported sightings
The Department of Wildlife and National Parks in Maun is still on the trail of the two sub-adult saber male lions that were spotted last week in Maun.
Ngamiland Regional Wildlife Coordinator, Dimakatso Ditsebe, told The Voice Online that the search has been on since Friday last week to date.
He urged members of the public to stay clear of the big cats as indications were that they were headed back to Moremi Game Reserve
“The spoors we find indicate that they are headed towards the park, so we are hopeful. Also, so far there haven’t been any incidents of human contact or reported domestic animals killed. This could mean they’re hurrying back to the park,” Ditsebe said.
Further he appreciated that members of the public continue to contact them whenever they sight the animals spoors.
False alarms, Ditsebe says, have been reported too. “We’ve followed up some calls only to find dog spoors,” he said lightly. Members of the public are encouraged to call 72426378 should they spot the lions”.
Son arrested for hacking father to death
Mogoditshane Police are investigating a case in which a 53-year-old man of Gabane was allegedly murdered by his 21-year-old son.
The incident is alleged to have occurred on Wednesday night.
It is alleged that after chopping his father into pieces with an axe, the suspect buried him in a shallow grave in the yard.
Speaking to The Voice Online, Mogoditshane Station Commander Superintendent Russ Letsebe, confirmed the incident.
He said the matter was reported on Friday by concerned neighbours who had not seen nor heard from old man in two day.
He said they got to the deceased’s house they discovered a shallow grave where they suspected the deceased was buried.
“His body was exhumed Friday night. This is a fresh matter. At the moment we do not know what transpired but I can confirm we have arrested the suspect who is the deceased’s son.
Investigations are ongoing and the case is not yet registered before court for his arraignment,” said Letsebe.
UB to develop ventilators for Covid-19
As part of its contribution towards the fight against the Covid-19 virus, University of Botswana has announced it is developing a portable ventilator.
UB announced this week its intention to develop the ventilator, a very critical device used on patients infected by the deadly contagious virus.
The institute of higher learning says the Faculty of Engineering and Technology is prototyping a ventilator hood, a low technology medical device that enables the increase of air pressure into the hood or helmet to help keep patient’s airways and lungs open to improve oxygen levels.
The development of the ventilators is part of other innovative ideas that the University is undertaking in response to the Coronavirus which has infected 20 people locally resulting in one fatality thus far.
In addition to the ventilators, the school through the same faculty, is developing face shields and masks as part of the response to the pandemic.
Meanwhile, UB says through the Department of Biology Sciences is working with Botswana Harvard Partnership and Botswana National Health Laboratory (BNHL) to increase Covid-19 testing capacity to 2500 per day.
Currently the lab has a capacity to test 500 specimens per day.
Further to these innovative ideas that have been announced, UB scientists are also undertaking research which includes exploring extraction of medicines from indigenous plants used historically as inhalants to open chest airways.
The research by the Faculty of Health Sciences is on medicinal plants such as aromatic plants that have historically been rubbed on the chest to aid breathing.
