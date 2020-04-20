Lion search underway after reported sightings

The Department of Wildlife and National Parks in Maun is still on the trail of the two sub-adult saber male lions that were spotted last week in Maun.

Ngamiland Regional Wildlife Coordinator, Dimakatso Ditsebe, told The Voice Online that the search has been on since Friday last week to date.

He urged members of the public to stay clear of the big cats as indications were that they were headed back to Moremi Game Reserve

“The spoors we find indicate that they are headed towards the park, so we are hopeful. Also, so far there haven’t been any incidents of human contact or reported domestic animals killed. This could mean they’re hurrying back to the park,” Ditsebe said.

Further he appreciated that members of the public continue to contact them whenever they sight the animals spoors.

False alarms, Ditsebe says, have been reported too. “We’ve followed up some calls only to find dog spoors,” he said lightly. Members of the public are encouraged to call 72426378 should they spot the lions”.