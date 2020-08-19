Botswana Alcohol Industry Association (BAIA) Head of Secretariat, Jacob Sesinyi, says the association stands with the government on the recent alcohol ban.

According to Sesinyi, the association’s position has always been consistent that the government takes these decisions well informed.

“It is not only the alcohol industry that has been affected, but other businesses too and schools have been closed,” said Sesinyi, adding that this is the new normal where the government will ban the sale of liquor as and when necessary.

Difficult as it is for the industry, Sesinyi said they have to support the government in its fight against containing the spread of Covid-19 which has so far killed three people in the country.

Sesinyi said the Association will support any decision which government makes regarding the sale of alcohol in the country.

In a statement released recently, the Association Chairman, Mothusi Molokomme, said the country’s leadership deserves everyone’s support during these difficult times, including the liquor industry.

“While the association understands government’s actions and decisions, they are hurting the industry irreparably more so as the current ban follows a period in which the industry has been operating under restrictions,” said Molokomme.

Molokomme said the Association will observe the situation and engage with government at the earliest and right moment when it becomes evident that opening up liquor sales does not hamper efforts to combat the virus