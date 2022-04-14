Lobatse man acquitted of shooting at cops

The Gaborone High Court has discharged and acquitted Thato Ntando Dube of Lobatse on charges ranging from attempted murder to possession of unlicensed firearm.

Dube was accused of opening fire on a group of police officers at a roadblock near Lobatse in September 2016, causing injury to one of them.

However, after he was arrested and taken into custody, the police collected bullet cartridges that were taken for Forensic analysis.

The results came out showing that the bullet cartridges were that of an AK47 rifle and that none were from a 9mm pistol which they alleged the accused person used on them.

His defence attorney, Mooketsi Segaise, argued that the police just opened fire on Ntando upon seeing him with other passengers who were traveling in a Toyota Ipsum SUV.

He argued that there was no need for his client to be subjected to any form of explanation, or cross examination.

Justice Gabriel Komboni concurred that the State had failed to provide sufficient evidence to warrant subjecting the accused person to such explanation of his side of the story.

“I therefore discharge and acquit the accused person on all charges and it is ordered that he be freed from prison in relation to these charges,’ he ruled.

However, Dube who has been in prison since 2016 is nowhere near enjoying freedom anytime soon since he is in remand for another offence for which trial will start next January.

“As for this matter, our journey ends here,” said his lawyer at the end of the proceedings.