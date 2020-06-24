News
Lobatse suspects quizzed over money laundering
A case in which two men were found with more than half a million South African Rands and P42 000 in unaccounted cash after a car they were traveling in had overturned are likely to face money laundering charges.
The road accident which involved a 23-year-old man from Mashibidu ward in Kopong and a 31-year-old man from Peleng ward, Lobatse, occurred near Fours Cash & Carry in Lobatse on May 12th, 2020, during the national lockdown.
Lobatse Acting Station Commander, Assistant Superintendent Benedict Matlho, confirmed to this publication that the duo who were hospitalised at Princess Marina Hospital have since been discharged from the hospital.
He said the 23-year old driver has been charged with driving a motor vehicle without due care and attention and he is soon expected to be arraigned before court.
“The issue of money that was found when the car was searched has been referred to investigators for money laundering cases. They are still investigating where the money was coming from,” explained Matlho who was reluctant to reveal the amount of money as “the case is still under investigations that will end in court”.
Sources at the police station have however revealed that when the police opened a bag that was on the back seat they found R398,000,00 and P42,000 inside.
From the scene of the accident, police alllegedly proceeded to one of the men’s home in Peleng and recovered R130, 000, 00 bringing the total amount of Rands to R528, 000, 00.
Assistant Superintendent Matlho said they suspect that the duo were coming from an entertainment session and were fatigued, leading to the driver losing control of the car.
He dismissed allegations that another unknown man went to the accident scene and swiftly snatched a gun from the driver’s jacket and fled.
News
ATI in Police custody, Duma Boko to the rescue
Local rapper Atlasaone Molemogi, popularly known as ATI, spent last night at Urban Police Station holding cells after he was arrested by Central Police Station officers for taking pictures at a prohibited area.
Central Police Station Commander, Mothusi Phadi, confirmed that they are investigating a matter in which the rapper took pictures of the State House.
Phadi told The Voice Online this morning that “According to the law there are protected places which should not be photographed within a certain radius unless one has the go ahead from the Minister. State House is one of those places.”
The station commander further said “Molemogi took pictures of the road that leads to the state house and the State house itself, a place where the head of state resides and this is against the law.”
Asked what charge the ‘Khiring khiring khorong’ rapper may face Phadi could not confirm. “at this stage we just have a holding charge. We are yet to liase with the DPP to come up with a proper charge.”
Meanwhile this morning the President of the Umbrella For Democratic Change (UDC), Duma Boko, and his associate- attorney Boingotlo Toteng, arrived fashionably at the Central Police to “free ATI”.
The team is currently inside the police station as negotiations continue.
News
Wild wild west
- MAUN COWBOY ACCUSED OF SHOOTING MAN IN A BRAWL OVER HORSE * FAMILY OF GUNNED DOWN MAN ATTEMPTS REVENGE
Emotions ran dangerously high at Maun Police Station on Wednesday morning when the prime suspect in a cold-blooded murder that sent shockwaves across Ngamiland returned from his first court appearance.
“Is this the man who killed our son!” demanded one of the men, unleashing unbridled fury from a group of men who charged towards the cowering accused, a 52-year-old driver in the department of Broadcasting Services.
Baying for blood, the incensed mob grabbed the suspect, Gopolang Gabanatsela by his clothes in an attempt to take justice into their own hands.
Fortunately, the police quickly intervened.
According to family members, the men had gone to the police station to enquire about their gunned down relative, Taolo Serapelano’s murder when his alleged killer, Gabanatsela walked in with a police escort from court.
Gabanatsela is facing a single charge of murder after he allegedly snuffed out Taolo’s life with a single bullet to the back of the head this Sunday.
The deceased’s cousin, 32-year-old Diphuka Kerepile says he witnessed the entire bloody scene.
“He shot Taolo on the back of the head. He was trying to run away.”
Speaking to The Voice from Taolo’s home in Sanyedi ward shortly after Gabanatsela’s meeting with the mob, Kerepile explained the trouble began the previous day.
“On Saturday we mounted two horses and rode to the neighbouring Samedupi village. Just before we reached Samedupi Bridge, a 4.2 land cruiser belonging to Information Services passed by. Suddenly it stopped and reversed towards us. Mogotsi Seboko was driving but it was Gabanatsela, a passenger in the same car who asked Taolo where he got the horse he was riding. Before Taolo could give an explanation, Gabanatsela opened a gun case and we took off,” narrated Kerepile, adding they fled back to the nearby settlement of Dauga.
“On the way I asked Taolo about the horse and he said he had borrowed it from a friend.”
Kerepile said they left the horses in Dauga, travelling the 15km back to Maun on donkeys.
According to Kerepile, early the following morning, they again set off for Dauga on donkey back.
However, just as they were about to arrive home, a Nissan Double Cab with Information Services sticker sped passed, stopping a short distance ahead of them. The vehicle did not have a number plate.
“I was riding my donkey in front of Taolo’s. But as the two men alighted from the vehicle we stopped. It was the same men from the day before, Gabanatsela and Seboko. When they came out of the car, Gabanatsela was carrying a gun. He cocked it and Seboko pointed at me and said, ‘He is the one,’ but Gabanatsela replied, ‘No he is not,’ and they both approached Taolo who was still straddling the donkey,” continued Kerepile.
He went on to describe how the men suddenly grabbed Taolo and brought him down.
“‘Bring the rope, let’s tie him up,’ Gabanatsela said to Seboko. But since they were holding him by his coat he managed to wrestle it off and tried to run. That is when Gabanatsele opened fire and hit him on the head from the back,” Kerepile said.
He claims Gabanatsela then calmly walked to the car while an apparently stunned Seboko stood there, shouting, ‘You have committed murder!’
“But Gabanatsela walked on anyway and started the car. Seboko had to run and jump into the already moving car.”
Kerepile said he left the bleeding Taolo on the ground, mounted a donkey and rushed to call relatives while the two Information Services men drove back to Maun where they continued with official duties of the day.
To add salt to Taolo’s family’s raw wounds, they say the horse that allegedly led to the murder did not even belong to Gabanatsela.
“The horse is not his. The police know the owner and investigations are still ongoing,” maintained Taolo’s uncle, Thethebatso Kerepile, 47. Apparently Gabanamotse had liked the horse and expressed his intention to buy it from the owner.
The father of the deceased, Fane Serapelano was besides himself with grieve and said he was failing to come to terms with the sudden loss of his only son over a cause they are yet to know.
“Taolo was a very good son who never gave me any reason to worry. He was not a criminal, he does not even have a police record,” he said.
Meanwhile, the case is said to be in initial stages of investigations and Gabanatsela has been remanded in custody to reappear on 29th June for status hearing.
Sponsored ads
ATI in Police custody, Duma Boko to the rescue
Lobatse suspects quizzed over money laundering
Wild wild west
Bridget Motsepe-Radebe responds to Afriforum
SCB donates PPE to Sir Ketumile Hospital
Jilted lover remanded for violating restraining order
Jailed
GPH stands by its Positive COVID-19 results
Boy, 16, flogged for not wearing a mask
Dissecting the effects of lockdown
BDF major accused of raping colleague’s wife
The silver lining with a heart of gold
Moyo: a man on a mission?
A dark day for the greens
Shadowing Serena
A Paranoid President and a ghost town
Villages benefit from wilderness safaris
Thirty (30) to testify against Morupisi
Bana bana ba Ntogwa drop the third album
Celeb edition with Khumo Kgwaadira
Man remanded for stabbing girlfriend
Uncle rapes niece, 12
Thabang pleads not guilty to ‘common nuisance’
Tutume hospital accused of corruption
Blue Jacket Street photographers charged
Drowned fishermen retrieved
Siviya Community hands over Covid-19 project
BoB maintains the Bank Rate at 4.25 percent
Panic as contact tracing leads to police station
FNBB Foundation and KPS Hygiene start fumigation of public places
Companies, individuals urged to use BeSafe app
Boitumelo Foundation reaches out to Ramotswa
Matsha tragedy trial begins in July
PAC meetings called off indefinitely
Jilted lover remanded for violating restraining order
Boy, 16, flogged for not wearing a mask
Gerrie Nel to represent Botswana in the ‘Butterfly’ case
BDP Councillor defects to BPF
Bridget Motsepe-Radebe responds to Afriforum
Young mum’s sudden death stuns community
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Research now big business and influencer
`How does it feel’ Episode 10
THE VOICE TODAY (17.02.20)
That’s murder, not ‘balls’ defense– court tells convict
BURS raid car dealers
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Blue Jacket Street photographers charged
-
News2 days ago
Panic as contact tracing leads to police station
-
Business4 days ago
FNBB Foundation and KPS Hygiene start fumigation of public places
-
Business3 days ago
Companies, individuals urged to use BeSafe app
-
News3 days ago
Boitumelo Foundation reaches out to Ramotswa
-
News2 days ago
Matsha tragedy trial begins in July
-
News2 days ago
PAC meetings called off indefinitely
-
News19 hours ago
Jilted lover remanded for violating restraining order