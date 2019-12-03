Business
Local economy can’t create 2000 jobs a year
Public Service salaries suffocate developments
BAME PIET
Despite numerous initiatives put in place, the economy is struggling to create 2000 formal jobs a year and the trend started five years ago, and in some instances there was zero growth in job creation.
This is far below the approximately 20,000 graduates who enter the job market every year.
According to the National Development Plan 11 Mid Term Review draft document, job creation has been a challenge for a while.
“The growth rate of formal employment has been disappointing in recent years, with several years when growth has been barely above zero, and one year of negative growth following closure of the BCL mine. Over the five years from 2013 to 2018, the average annual growth rate of formal employment rate was less than 0.5 per cent a year,” says the draft document which was shared with the public last week.
However, the informal sector seems to be growing especially with the introduction of short term government interventions such as the Ipelegeng programme, household employment and subsistence farming.
The government has attributed the slow growth in formal employment to a sharp reduction of work permits for foreign investors and workers.
“This reflects the close positive relationship between immigration of workers with necessary skills and job creation for Batswana, and supports the long standing claim by the private sector that unduly restricting immigration has adverse implications for the economy and for jobs,” reads the document.
Meanwhile, it has also been established that salaries for civil servants are competing with development funding and that the latter is losing.
Initially, NDP 11 had projected a P122.1 billion expenditure on civil servants salaries but the figure has gone up to P150.5 billion due to public sector salaries increase.
“There are also large increases in grants and subventions (transfers to parastatals and local authorities, student bursaries). In order to contain total spending, this is offset to some projected development spending. The original NDP 11 development programme totalled P101.4 billion, this has now been cut P81.9 billion. Essentially, lower development spending is the price that has to be paid for higher public sector salaries,” the draft document says.
Business
No brotherly love
Botswana falling victim to SA protectionist measures
Botswana is reportedly falling victim to protectionist measures in South Africa leading to a major decline in exports.
In its recently-released review for the third quarter of 2019, local economic think tank, Econsult attributed the weakness in exports to many factors.
Chief amongst them is newly implemented South African regulations, in which the country’s government contracts specify 100 percent local content for certain products.
“This has affected one major Botswana exporter of manufactured goods particularly badly,” stressed Econsult, which is led by renowned economist, Keith Jefferis.
While the move has impacted Botswana’s exports, it is also considered contradictory to the spirit of regional trade agreements such as the SADC Free Trade Area.
Additionally, it goes against the South African National Treasury’s own economic transformation document released in August.
The document identified regional integration through contributing towards industrial development in Africa as a major component of South Africa’s industrial policy.
For Botswana, given the significance of export-led growth to the country, its poor performance is considered a grave concern.
Other factors thought to have contributed to the unsatisfactory export levels include slower global and regional economic growth reducing export market opportunities.
Meanwhile, in more grim news, Econsult economists have also poured scorn on the country’s Ease of Doing Business environment.
Botswana’s score has remained more of less unchanged in recent years. Failure to improve has seen the nation’s ranking drop dramatically.
This year the country came 86th in the Ease of Doing Business global rankings, falling from 19 in 2005.
This lowly ranking is said to be a wake-up call to improve the Ease of Doing Business score through enhancements to the business environment.
Similarly, the country’s Global Competiveness Index (GCI), which is conducted by the World Economic Forum (WEF0), has reportedly been on a decline in recent years, despite showing signs of improvements between 2012 and 2016.
The GCI covers a set of indicators such as: macroeconomic stability, financial system, ICT adoption, infrastructure, health, business dynamism, skills, product markets, and market size and innovation capability among others.
Although government has made efforts towards the improvement of doing business, such as the adoption of the Doing Business Roadmap, Jefferis and his colleagues at Econsult feel a lot needs to be done to improve the situation.
This includes speeding up of the legislative process so improvements in the business environment that require changes in the law are implemented quickly.
Email:Kabelo@thevoicebw.com
Twitter:@Kabelo_Adamson
Business
Bots could become AGF’s regional hub
Following a Board Meeting held in Gaborone last Thursday, African Guarantee Fund for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (AGF) has announced its intent to establish a geographical presence in Botswana.
The move would see the country become AGF’s Southern African hub, from where the Pan-African Guarantee Fund would intensify its support to its regional client base.
AGF believes Botswana has the experience, expertise and reputation, as well as reach and network, to contribute positively to economic growth.
Speaking during the culmination of the board meeting, AGF Group CEO, Felix Bikpo stated, “Our strategy is to decentralize our operations across the continent in order to increase our support to SMEs, who are the real drivers of economic growth.
“AGF’s prospected geographical presence in Botswana would not only bridge the Southern African strategic gap but would have an overall continental multiplier effect.”
Southern Africa is home to a number of leading commercial banks and financial institutions, many of which have presence in up to 20 countries.
This would provide a tremendous reach to an Africa wide customer base whilst supporting Botswana’s SME sector to grow the national economy.
President Mokgweetsi Masisi noted in last week’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) that positive prospects for the medium-term outlook are strongly underpinned by increased performance in non-mining sectors.
This is precisely where AGF seeks to deliver impact.
As a potential host country, Botswana could offer AGF a unique operational platform on the continent by virtue of its possible business and regulatory climate as an established business base.
Its listing among the top 10 African performers in the IFC global Doing Business ranking pinpoints SMEs have limited access to borrowing despite the fact that they contribute up to 40 percent of national income, creating 70–95 percent of new jobs (World Bank 2019).
Business
Creating a balance in the digital era
There’s still room for print!
Head of Strategy and Public Relations at the Dialogue Group, Thabo Modise fears there are certain setbacks in the digital industry.
“Ever since the introduction of the theory or the myth of digitalization, we found a lot of our corporate identities claiming to go digital in their marketing campaigns. This has really affected the print industry,” Modise told Voice Money this week.
He feels the world needs to be careful when considering going digital, lest the larger part of the population is left behind.
“The analogy and the facts are that the larger part of our population is people who are middle to low income earners and these people find it easily accessible to use print platforms,” he emphasized, adding that with the digital world there is lot that needs to be considered and understood, including the demographical model.
“For example, if you are talking about construction of a road, that is going to affect the people within a certain area. Likewise, if you are going to do a full digital campaign, that is not answering the call to action.”
He is quick to stress that the most appropriate channels are likely to be print in order to reach the target audience.
According to Modise, there should be a common marketing understanding on when to use digital and when to use print.
“This is to say, corporate leaders should not hide behind the fact that the world is going digital, but understand what the audience consume is not the same and what kind of language appeals to them.”
Modise says everyone seem to be excited by the notion that the world is going digital, while it is not explained in detail ‘why digital’.
“That is why I am saying you need to have a target segment when you think of any campaign or using any mode of communication,” explained Modise.
He says direct messaging channeled through demographical models that are done through digital is effective on digital platforms.
“But generalized messaging where you need a spread message to people at home, then you have to use print channels.”
Modise says currently print is taking a beating because of the digitalization craze that has come into play, but says they do not understand what really informed the world to go full digital.
He says this disadvantages other segments of society, particularly in the rural areas where they are unlikely to receive the message sent through digital due to lack of access to such platforms.
“Segmented messaging is very important and it does not mean you do not have to use the core pillar of communication being print. Print media is capable of reaching places that are beyond digital stretch!”
He says it important to communicate in such a way that the message is not impacted by the fact that there is an ideology of digitalization.
“We are saying all the mediums need to be used in sync, they should work together, not against each other,” says Modise, adding attention should be paid on how the two mediums are used.
Moreover, he says a myth of reshaping versus shaping should be broken.
“We are not reshaping, we are shaping, that is why I am saying when people said there is digitalization, everyone thought they are reshaping, but you are not reshaping and not being impactful. But what you need to do is to shape.
“So, when we shape let’s also factor in the fact that all we need to do is make a fine tweak to allow for even distribution of using our networks and not compromise what could be the job of another person,” concluded Modise.
Mugabe left US$10million, several cars, houses
Marked for death
Woman marries a corpse
White man’s court appearance causes a stir
Pastor Brown’s divorce dilemma
The backbench is a blessing- Kablay
Murder-accused grandpa gets bail
Set her free-Ndadi
Francistown – Nata road upgrade not in the pipeline
BDP Councillor to be tried for assault
Local economy can’t create 2000 jobs a year
Religious Freedom in Focus Globally as Minorities Increasingly Targeted
Inside Miss Botswana’s wardrobe
Brace for the train craze
Tswapian bolus gets KBL boost
The Chinese are here!
Double standards?
Young love
The chairman’s breakdown
Team distant at TRL soul Sundays
Brace for the train craze
The Chinese are here!
The chairman’s breakdown
Tswapian bolus gets KBL boost
Young love
Team distant at TRL soul Sundays
Double standards?
Francistown arts meeting
Keotshwaetse Publishes book
Fox’s dance ya madi
UDC court papers for download
Nata/Gweta
Maun plane crash was a mock exercise- Police
Woman marries a corpse
Local economy can’t create 2000 jobs a year
Inside Miss Botswana’s wardrobe
Religious Freedom in Focus Globally as Minorities Increasingly Targeted
No brotherly love
Tlou Energy searching for funding
Memories made with Nfazo
Nata/Gweta
(SONA) Climate change
Trade union leaders explain the fall out between BOFEPUSU and UDC
NPF case postponed
Botlogile Tshireletso – Political Journey
Danielle swagger’s video is out
The Voice Newspaper Headlines
The Voice on Politics (Episode 5)
12th Parliament Preview (Part 1)
AP investigates UDC in Gabane/Mmankgodi alleged rigging
Botswana is the ancestral home of all humans
The Voice on Politics (Episode 4)
The Voice on Politics (Episode 3)
The Voice on Politics (Episode 2)
Kwaito Stars reunited
The Voice on Politics (Episode 1)
Joy with Kenewendo
Trending
-
News1 week ago
What a bummer!
-
Entertainment5 days ago
Brace for the train craze
-
Entertainment5 days ago
The Chinese are here!
-
Entertainment5 days ago
The chairman’s breakdown
-
News1 week ago
BOFWA CEO accused of corruption
-
Entertainment5 days ago
Tswapian bolus gets KBL boost
-
Entertainment5 days ago
Young love
-
Entertainment5 days ago
Team distant at TRL soul Sundays