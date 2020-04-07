Local suppliers ally fears of shortages

Fear marched menacingly into the country this week as the reality of COVID-19 began to hit home.

Botswana, which goes into lockdown this Friday, imports the majority of her basic commodities – including food, beverages and fuel – from South Africa (SA).

With SA embarking on a three-week lockdown last Thursday, it seems inevitable this will lead to a shortage of supplies here.

Although travel is restricted between the two countries, government has announced that movements of goods will be allowed.

However, it is feared the South African lockdown will lead to demand surpassing supply in the country, which in turn will drastically reduce the amount of goods available for export.

With South Africans engaging in widespread panic buying, emptying all the shelves in major stores, this could potentially prove disastrous for local supply.

The rapid spread of the virus, which has already reached many parts of the world, claiming thousands of lives in the process, has had unprecedented effects on the global economy.

While there is fear of shortage of foodstuffs, distributors have allayed such concerns, as they believe they have enough stock to supply the local market.

It will soon be seen if their confidence is well placed!

Claude Hassett, the Managing Director of one of the leading distribution companies, CA Sales and Distribution told The Voice on Wednesday this week that consumers need not worry as CA Sales has triple extra stock to supply the market.

“Besides, trucks are still allowed to get into the country,” said Hassett, adding that they are hoping that the situation will not get worse.

Hassett although the spread of the Covid-19 has affected virtually everyone they have enough stock in the inventory.