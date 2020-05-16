News
Lockdown violators locked up
Acting Village Chief Magistrate, Batho Kgerethwa, this week further remanded two Zimbabwean men accused selling liquor during the State of Emergency bail.
The duo, Philemon Sithole (51) and Donald Marondedzi aged 33, are facing other two offences of entering Botswana at an ungazetted point and movement of persons without a permit during lockdown.
Court heard that on the 24th of April, near Block 9 in Gaborone, the accused persons unlawfully sold alcohol worth P805 to one Keineetse Puna Lepekoane during state of emergency.
On the second count, the two allegedly sold alcohol worth P115 to Jephias Nhira during state of emergency.
At the time of the arrest the two did not have a permit to move around during the state of emergency.
The lead Investigating Officer in the case, Detective Senior Superintendent Sergeant Marapo, told court that during arrest the first accused, Sithole, claimed to be a diplomat working as an intelligence officer and political analyst at SADC.
He said when they further asked him to provide other documents to prove that he was a diplomat he gave them a fake diplomat card for SADC issued in 2019 and expiring in 2030.
Detective Marapo said when they searched Sithole’s car they found alcohol and he said he had bought it at Horse Shoe club in block 6 Gaborone.
He said they found a receipt that proved that indeed he bought alcohol worth P13 020 at the said club.
He said they called the owner of the club, Kegomoditswe Magana, who confirmed selling alcohol during state of emergency and has since been charged for the offence.
Detective Marapo said they also called SADC to confirm if indeed the accused worked there but the Secretariat personnel denied any knowledge of Sithole.
He said they did a thorough search in the car and found a gun and a taser.
The Investigating Officer said Sithole produced a residence and a work permit showing that he is a Director at Current Logistics Company.
He said they later established that the documents were fake and he confessed to have bought them from notorious fraudster, Edmore Murufu, who has since been deported for similar offences.
Marapo said they also found out that the two had valid passports but investigations further revealed that they only have stamps of departure to Zimbabwe last year and they do not have any arrival stamps for 2020.
Detective Marapo pleaded with court not to grant the two bail as they were a flight risk and were likely to abscond.
Magistrate Kgerethwa extended their remand pending police investigations.
The accused persons will be back in court on the 25th of May for mention.
News
Duo found with millions of Rands after car accident
Two men were allegedly found with more than half a million South African Rands and P42 000 in cash after a car they were travelling in overturned in Lobatse on Tuesday.
The road accident involved a 23-year-old man from Mashibidu ward in Kopong and a 31-year- old man from Peleng ward, police have revealed.
Lobatse Station Commander, Superintendent Baakile Moshashane, said the accident occurred at around 0600hrs and the duo were hospitalised at Princess Marina Hospital in Gaborone.
It is alleged that one of the victims is nursing a broken arm while the other sustained injuries on the spinal cord and a fracture on the arm.
Although Superintendent Moshashane could not confirm or deny that the police had found the cash at the scene of the crime, an inside source has revealed that, “When the police opened a bag that was on the back seat they found R398, 000, 00 and P42, 000 inside.”
Superintendent Moshashane however could only say, “I can confirm that their car overturned and police have the victims’ luggage which had their travelling permits. I cannot discuss their luggage with the media.”
The Voice has however been reliably informed that from the scene of the accident, police proceeded to one of the men’s house in Peleng where they recovered R130 000, 00 bringing the total amount of Rands to R528, 000, 00.
It has also been further alleged that police were in search of a mystery man who swiftly snatched a gun hidden inside the driver’s jacket at the accident scene and fled, leaving the police in utter shock.
News
Consumers urged to protect credit profiles
A financial advisory firm, TransUnion, has urged consumers and businesses to pay their bills on time in order to protect their credit profile.
The warning has been issued amid the Covid-19 pandemic which is expected to lead to a shrink in income streams which may lead to people using their credit cards more.
“Paying on time is one of the biggest factors that affect your credit profile. It’s even more vital than usual to protect your credit profile during tough times because access to credit can often help you get through the rough patches,” said Kabelo Ramaselwana, Chief Executive Officer at TransUnion Botswana.
Ramaselwana said it is important to talk to creditors and lenders upfront if you are going to struggle to pay your bills in the next coming months.
“Consider contacting your bank or credit issuer if you’re affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. You may qualify for some leeway,” he said, adding that already several Botswana banks have announced payment holidays to help consumers and small businesses get through this time.
He continued that, “organizing your credit information and maintaining communication with your lenders are two ways you can help stay in control of your credit health during times of uncertainty.”
The Covid-19 comes at a time when household indebtedness are on the rise and people are struggling to repay their debts.
According to Bank of Botswana’s latest statistics, as of January 2020, Botswana households’ indebtedness levels rose from P35.2billion in January 2019 to P40.3bn in January 2020, a 9 percent Year-on-Year (YoY) growth.
“Consumer debt balances have increased sharply in the past 12 months, as growing numbers of consumers turn to unsecured credit, including credit cards and personal loans and overdraft, to cover daily expenses,” said Ramaselwana.
Sponsored ads
Duo found with millions of Rands after car accident
Lockdown violators locked up
Consumers urged to protect credit profiles
Hungry Zimbabweans volunteer for repartriation
Council Secretary suspended over food distribution
Thermometer distributors urged to register devices
Government somersaults on no permit directive
BDP congress postponed to next year
Under lock and key
Duo found with over half a million rands in overturned car
MP Majaga’s Defilement,Pregnancy Scandal
BFA to the rescue
A fish out of water
Heavenly rescue for Eleven Angels FC
Lockdown delays Boro school construction
The river is here
Seronga gets make shift isolation tent
Tujilijili hits bots
King bee flying high
What a bulge!
MP Majaga’s Defilement,Pregnancy Scandal
King bee flying high
Okavango Voice
BFA to the rescue
A fish out of water
Heavenly rescue for Eleven Angels FC
Hungry residents are angry residents
Duo found with over half a million rands in overturned car
The river is here
Lockdown delays Boro school construction
Pastors express shock at being denied essential service permit
Seronga gets make shift isolation tent
Gaborone City under lockdown
What a bulge!
Tujilijili hits bots
BDP congress postponed to next year
Under lock and key
NWDC chairman hospitalised after buffalo attack
MP Majaga granted bail
Government somersaults on no permit directive
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Research now big business and influencer
`How does it feel’ Episode 10
THE VOICE TODAY (17.02.20)
That’s murder, not ‘balls’ defense– court tells convict
BURS raid car dealers
SDA factional wars reach High Court
Diary of a cancer survivor
MP calls for arrest of ex VDC members
Nata/Gweta
(SONA) Climate change
Trade union leaders explain the fall out between BOFEPUSU and UDC
NPF case postponed
Trending
-
News3 days ago
MP Majaga’s Defilement,Pregnancy Scandal
-
Entertainment4 days ago
King bee flying high
-
Sports4 days ago
BFA to the rescue
-
Sports4 days ago
A fish out of water
-
News4 days ago
Heavenly rescue for Eleven Angels FC
-
News2 days ago
Duo found with over half a million rands in overturned car
-
News4 days ago
The river is here
-
News4 days ago
Lockdown delays Boro school construction