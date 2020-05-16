Lockdown violators locked up

Acting Village Chief Magistrate, Batho Kgerethwa, this week further remanded two Zimbabwean men accused selling liquor during the State of Emergency bail.

The duo, Philemon Sithole (51) and Donald Marondedzi aged 33, are facing other two offences of entering Botswana at an ungazetted point and movement of persons without a permit during lockdown.

Court heard that on the 24th of April, near Block 9 in Gaborone, the accused persons unlawfully sold alcohol worth P805 to one Keineetse Puna Lepekoane during state of emergency.

On the second count, the two allegedly sold alcohol worth P115 to Jephias Nhira during state of emergency.

At the time of the arrest the two did not have a permit to move around during the state of emergency.

The lead Investigating Officer in the case, Detective Senior Superintendent Sergeant Marapo, told court that during arrest the first accused, Sithole, claimed to be a diplomat working as an intelligence officer and political analyst at SADC.

He said when they further asked him to provide other documents to prove that he was a diplomat he gave them a fake diplomat card for SADC issued in 2019 and expiring in 2030.

Detective Marapo said when they searched Sithole’s car they found alcohol and he said he had bought it at Horse Shoe club in block 6 Gaborone.

He said they found a receipt that proved that indeed he bought alcohol worth P13 020 at the said club.

He said they called the owner of the club, Kegomoditswe Magana, who confirmed selling alcohol during state of emergency and has since been charged for the offence.

Detective Marapo said they also called SADC to confirm if indeed the accused worked there but the Secretariat personnel denied any knowledge of Sithole.

He said they did a thorough search in the car and found a gun and a taser.

The Investigating Officer said Sithole produced a residence and a work permit showing that he is a Director at Current Logistics Company.

He said they later established that the documents were fake and he confessed to have bought them from notorious fraudster, Edmore Murufu, who has since been deported for similar offences.

Marapo said they also found out that the two had valid passports but investigations further revealed that they only have stamps of departure to Zimbabwe last year and they do not have any arrival stamps for 2020.

Detective Marapo pleaded with court not to grant the two bail as they were a flight risk and were likely to abscond.

Magistrate Kgerethwa extended their remand pending police investigations.

The accused persons will be back in court on the 25th of May for mention.