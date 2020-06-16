News
Looting halted
It’s been quite an eventful week, especially for those of us who follow current affairs and love it when corruption and looting is exposed.
So much noise has been made on private and social media over the last couple of days over a tender fraudulently awarded to a company linked to one of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s sons, Collins Mnangagwa.
The tender was to supply medicines and surgical sundries needed in the fight against Covid-19, such as masks, gloves and coveralls.
What initially raised eyebrows was that the company, Drax Consult Sagl, was not listed as a government supplier and the fact that the tender had not been properly flighted meaning no other company was able to bid.
The worst part was when it came to light that the company had greatly inflated the prices of materials to be supplied such that the government was going to pay double for the supplies. And to make matters worse, the money was quickly paid – as it turned out, for obvious reasons!
Had the media not made noise about this scandal, the company would have pocketed an extra US$500, 000 (about P5 million) through this falsified tender and inflated prices and one wonders how much Collins would have gotten as his cut.
By the way, this company had charged US$28 (P280) for a mask which normally costs US$5 (P50)!
Unfortunately for them, the noise was too much for the government and I am sure an embarrassed President was left with no choice but to approve, or even order, the cancellation of the tender.
I am sure it was also because the first family is now regularly linked to corruption and looting of the country’s resources hence they had to be seen doing something to save their faces.
Hopefully, President Mnangagwa’s family members will now think twice before trying to extort the state – the media is watching!
In other news, an update about Phumuza Gumede, the unemployed widower from our farming area who came to our place pushing his 10-month-old baby boy Luvuno in a wheelbarrow.
As mentioned last week, following my Twitter post the man and his baby drew attention of hundreds of people within and outside the country.
Touched by the plight of this man, scores of people donated cash and kind to makes their lives better.
The icing on the cake is, however, the fact that a UK-based organisation will build a decent home for Gumede while baby Luvuno’s future is now almost secure as a donor has offered to pay for his education as soon he starts going to school.
My heart is really full of joy and I am grateful to all those who came out in numbers to show their love to this underprivileged family.
Elephants continue to die in the Delta
DWNP reliant on private air transport to track dead jumbos
The government is set to fork out more money on private air transport as elephants in the Okavango Delta continue to die from a mysterious disease.
Since the beginning of April, 154 dead jumbos have been found near villages along the Delta.
This week, the department of Wildlife and National Parks had to seek extra funding from its parent ministry, Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources, Conservation and Tourism.
The request for cash was to help fund and renew the contracts of privately owned air transport, which have proved invaluable in the search for elephant carcasses over the last two months.
According to Maun Regional Wildlife Officer, Dimakatso Ntsebe (see The Big Interview, 5A), although he refused to share the amount, he confirmed the plea was successful.
“The Ministry has approved our request for more funds because we needed it to renew air transport contracts. The ones we had had come to an end,” he explained.
Nsthebe insists that even though their contracts had expired, they continue patrolling the area and searching for more elephant carcasses by air, foot, road and boat.
“We haven’t stopped and we never did; we are still very much in the field doing our investigations,” he maintained.
Since late March, elephant carcasses were discovered near villages along the Okavango Delta, including around Gudugwa, Seronga and Eretsha.
Initially the rangers suspected that the animals could be dying from Anthrax, which killed more than 100 elephants last year.
However, laboratory tests have since ruled out Anthrax as the current killer, leaving the department suspecting poisoning.
“The lab results have not yet confirmed anything,” noted Ntshebe, adding contracts up for renewal include 60 hours of helicopter use and 100 hours of fixed wing flight.
The department has been forced to rely on private air transport as its own fleet has been out of action for some time, undergoing mechanical maintenance.
BMC turnaround strategy unveiled
The cash strapped meat commission has often been financially bailed out by government.
When briefing local media on Wednesday, Maseko said following the appointment of the management company, the phase one turnaround strategy is complete and the report will be discussed by BMC board next week Monday.
“The board of BMC is scheduled to meet on Monday and look into the report and we will come back to Batswana to share with them the direction of BMC,” said Maseko.
While it hasn’t made profits in the past years, the Commission’s troubles have been compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic and according to its Chief Financial Officer, Limited Nkani, BMC made only P86.5 million from January to March.
This is when compared to P133.7 million made during the same period last year.
“P51 million is the European market, which includes Norway, then P22.2 million is South Africa, P10 million is Botswana and lastly P2.9 million is the other markets which is neighbouring countries,” said Nkani.
This means that BMC has lost P47.2 million during the three-month period, which could prove difficult to recoup as the pandemic still ravage the world.
Meanwhile, Nkani said the Commission currently owes farmers around P35 million having already paid P15 million.
The Commission says it is working round the clock to lessen its turnaround time for payment to farmers to less than the current 21 days.
