Losers in love
Grooving around over the holidays, Shaya was chilling out at various music festivals.
Shaya’s lenses caught these two young boys furiously fighting over a girl.
However, the object of their affection seemed less than bothered as the fists flew.
Indeed, at the end of the night, she was spotted leaving with a different boy and not one of the two that were fighting so passionately over her. Learn to control your tempers young men, these girls ain’t loyal.
