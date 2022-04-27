Losers in love

Grooving around over the holidays, Shaya was chilling out at various music festivals.

Shaya’s lenses caught these two young boys furiously fighting over a girl.

However, the object of their affection seemed less than bothered as the fists flew.

Indeed, at the end of the night, she was spotted leaving with a different boy and not one of the two that were fighting so passionately over her. Learn to control your tempers young men, these girls ain’t loyal.