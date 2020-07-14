News
Love rivalry takes nasty turn
A stormy love triangle descended into violence on a bloody Sunday in Francistown as two men fought furiously for a woman’s affections.
The fight ended with 41-year-old Tshwanelo Ditloo in court facing a charge of grievous harm and Luwine Moyo in hospital nursing a splitting headache.
During this Tuesday’s court appearance, it was alleged that Ditloo chopped his love rival in the head with a spade.
The two men reside in the same yard in Monarch’s Area 9 location – as does the woman they were fighting for – which is where the altercation occurred.
Addressing the court, Ditloo, who works as a security guard in the city, explained he has a long, bitter history with Moyo, who he accused of trying to steal his girlfriend.
“The complainant came to my house telling me to stay away from his girlfriend – bear in mind that is my girlfriend who I have stayed with since 2017! I tried to ask the complainant to leave my house and that is when the fight ensued. He was not supposed to take my girlfriend because he has his!” maintained Ditloo, adding it was not the first time the rivalry had ended in bloodshed.
“We have fought over that girl before – we once went to Monarch Customary Court over fighting again,” admitted the accused.
For his part, the Prosecutor, Mbatshi Mafa urged Francistown Magistrate Court not to grant the suspect bail, noting the case was still extremely fresh.
“The investigations are ongoing and the complainant is hospitalised at Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital as he was injured on the head,” said Mafa.
The prosecution duly got their wish, with presiding Magistrate, Cele Lebakeng remanding Ditloo in custody until his next court appearance, set for 27 July.
Meanwhile, Francistown Central Police Station Commander, Lebalang Maniki told The Voice the cops were alerted to the matter by a concerned person shortly after it happened.
“People should know how to solve their differences without fighting. Now we have a man in jail and another in hospital!” concluded Maniki grimly.
