Business
Lucara to go underground at Karowe Mine
Lucara Diamond Corp, operators of Karowe Mine, has announced the positive results of a feasibility study to expand their operation underground.
This comes after the company embarked on a technical program to support a Feasibility Level Study for potential underground mining.
The program involved the completion of an updated mineral resource in which a total of US$21 million was spent.
The underground expansion is expected to double Karowe Mine’s lifespan to 2040, generating revenue of US$5.25 billion and US$1.22 billion cash flow.
Since 2012, the mine, which has produced 15 diamonds in excess of 300 carats, has produced a total of 2.5 million carats, generating US$1.5 billion in revenue.
According to the company, updated resource has confirmed increasing value, with the combined open pit and underground operation indicating that the resource now stands at 54.27 million carats per hundred tonnes.
Meanwhile, Lucara has announced its 2019 third quarter results, which show that the company achieved revenue of US$45.3 million from the sale of 116, 200 carats. This marks a minimal decrease compared to the same quarter last year, when a total of US$45.7 million revenue was realised from the sale of 106, 600 carats.
Better recoveries in smaller, lower value diamonds are attributed to the 14 percent increase in the number of carats sold.
Although still profitable, the smaller diamonds are believed to impact the average price per carat sold.
During the quarter, Lucara recorded a net loss of US$4 million, resulting in US$0.01 loss per share.
The increase in operating expenses and a non-cash expense is reported to have had the biggest impact on the current quarter’s results.
For the nine months up to the end of September this year, Lucara recorded revenue amounting to US$136.5 million compared to US$135.6 million registered during the same period in 2018.
It is reported that the first nine months of 2019 were characterised by a continued, strong, stable operating environment at Karowe Mine.
Following record production achieved in the first two quarters of the year, good production carried on into the third quarter, with 0.8 million and 1.5 million tonnes of ore and waste mined respectively.
Business
Lucky customers win big with BTC
Prize Money to go up to P200 000.00
Botswana Telecommunications (BTC) sticks to its mandate of giving back to the society and rewarding loyal customers.
Through the Recharge to Win monthly draws a number of customers have been fortunate to walk away as winners of cash prices, phones and other exciting gifts.
The event saw BTC lucky customer, Thuso Kenosi winning a whopping P50 000.
During the draw, Matlhogonolo Maje, head of Consumer Products emphasized the need to appreciate their customers.
“Through this promotion we give back to our customers, we are saying it is time to reward you for choosing us”.
Next Month the cash price will increase to P75 000, December P100 OOO and January a whooping P200 000.00.
Business
A dramatic change
Lecturer swaps English for theatre
Connie Rapoo was once an English lecturer at the University of Botswana (UB) but has since changed lanes to become the country’s first homegrown Associate Professor of Theatre Arts.
She is also the first female to assume the role.
Growing up as a bubbly child in Tlokweng, Rapoo developed a fondness for the arts and intuitively knew it was where she belonged.
During her school days she performed dismally in Sciences and Mathematics but excelled at English.
“I started [at UB] as a Staff Development Fellow in August, 1997. I was in the English Department at that time. As an SDF, you teach one course at the university before you go for your Masters programme,” Rapoo revealed, adding she was engaged in the department’s Linguistics section.
The following year, Rapoo left for chillier climates, enrolling for a Masters in Language Studies at Lancaster University, United Kingdom. Her lectureship continued when she returned to Botswana, teaching in the English department from 1998 to 2003.
However, she felt ‘thoroughly misplaced’.
“I felt like ‘No, I’m not a linguist.’ I loved Pragmatics, I loved Discourse Analysis but it wasn’t me. So I applied for a sectional transfer to Theatre.
When I went to do my PhDat the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) it was in Theatre. I was able to get in because my transcripts had courses in Theatre and Drama.
So at PhD level, that’s when I knew I was a Theatre person. That’s when I decided TO specialisE in Theatre: I love this, I want this, I’m getting this!”
And indeed she did.
Rapoo’s thesis was titled‘Figures of Sacrifice: Africa In Transnational Imaginary’ and took five years to complete, from 2003 to 2008.
To become an Associate Professor at UB, a prerequisite is to have 8 to 12 papers published in renowned journals in the continent.
“You need to have a spread of publications. I didn’t want to take any chance so when I got in, I had 13. You have to have a mixture of journal articles, book chapters, books and any other forms of writing,” Rapoo explained, noting on top of the articles she has five book chapters and two books.
“More emphasis lies on the journal articles because they contain the latest discoveries in one’s field,” she added.
Rapoo admits that although it is rewarding, her profession is also demanding and at times lonely. “One has to carry work home and make regular trips abroadto international conferences alone.”
Despite this, the multi-talented woman has high hopes of rising even further up the career ladder.
“ I definitely want to get promoted.
So I have to be writing more papers so that I get promotion to become a full professor.
But I am not under as much pressure as I was before I reached the rank of Associate Professor.
I intend to look in this direction now of writing more plays because I am a playwright as well.”
Business
NAP properties performance in Phikwe exceeds expectations
Variable rate loan stock company, New African Properties (NAP), has reported that the performance of its properties in Selebi Phikwe has exceeded expectations.
NAP, which includes Riverwalk mall in Gaborone amongst its flagship projects, stated in its financial statements for the year ended 31 July, 2019 that its Phikwe-based properties performed marginally better than expected.
The statement revealed that vacancies in the town decreased from 2, 094 square metres to 1, 785 square metres during the year, albeit at reduced rentals.
Properties in Phikwe reportedly account for 41 percent of NAP’s total portfolio.
The closure of the BCL mine in 2016, which served as the backbone of the Phikwe region, hit NAP and the town hard.
Many companies were forced to shut-up shop while others relocated to greener pastures.
This proved to be the case over the next three years, with NAP’s lease expiry profile in Phikwe at 26 percent, 49 percent and 23 percent respectively.
However, for the most recent financial year, ended in July, the figure stood at just 2 percent.
Of the leases which expired during the period under review, it is reported they were either renegotiated or re-let.
Meanwhile, NAP, which publicly listed on the Botswana Stock Exchange Limited (BSEL) in September 2011, says its performance since listing has provided a consistent growth in distribution to shareholders and the group’s net asset value, with compound annual growth rates of 8.4 percent and 6.5 percent respectively.
The property company says this is underpinned by a strong diversified tenant base occupying retail properties throughout the country.
Unitholders- known as people who held their units for the whole year – are reported to have enjoyed a total return of 9 percent while those who have invested since the company listed earned a compounded annual return of 11.8 percent.
The current year’s return the group says is almost exclusively made up from the distributions paid as the unit price only increased by 3 thebe from P3.21 to P3.24.
For the year under review, NAP recorded a profit after tax of P198.7 million, a noticeable decline from P217.3 million achieved in the same period last year.
Although the vacancies at Riverwalk mall, together with any potential adverse changes in Phikwe, are expected to impact the performance of the company in the year ahead, NAP management is hopeful of achieving real distribution growth to unit holders.
A Night with Poetic Sensei
TNS coming for Limko bash
Tabz’s October return
Council results
Elections Photos
The Voice on Politics (Episode 3)
Trending
-
News4 days ago
How the taxpayer got robbed
-
News4 days ago
Government to charge Ian Khama
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Beatwave to beat the heat wave
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Girl Power
-
Entertainment1 week ago
African attire on fleek
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Major moves comedy finale
-
Entertainment1 week ago
80’s and 90’s classic night
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Live with Tshego