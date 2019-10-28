Politics
Lucas finally triumphs after 20 years
Veteran opposition politician, Paolo Lucas, finally saw his patience pay off when he won the parliamentary seat for Bobonong constituency in last week’s general elections.
Lucas who was contesting under the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) ticket first contested for the elections in the constituency in 1999 under Botswana Congress Party (BCP) and would continue contesting for elections that followed thereafter.
Although in 2014 he lost to Shaw Kgathi with a rather slim margin of 120, last week Lucas won Bobonong parliamentary seat by beating his close opponent, Francisco Kgoboko with a margin of 850 voters.
Lucas had gathered 8953 votes while Kgoboko saw 8103 votes go in his favour.
Independent candidate, Jan Moshokwa, came third with 762 votes whereas Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) candidate, Njobo Ofentse came fourth with 287 votes.
Speaking after his historic win, Lucas said it was only patience which paid off.
“I worked very hard for the last 20 years and I think people began to realize that I can make a difference and that made them to vote for me ahead of other candidates,” said Lucas saying it was not an easy road.
Kgoboko, a political newcomer, said even though he lost, he was happy that while it was his first time contesting elections, he was able to garner an impressive number of votes.
Kgoboko promised to offer his support to Lucas for the development of the area.
Meanwhile Moshokwa and Ofentse blamed lack of resources which they say hindered them from mounting serious campaigns.
They however accepted the results and congratulated the winner and both say they will go back to the drawing board to map a way forward.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Politics
Ndaba may return to parley as SEMP
Alliance for Progressives (AP) president, Ndaba Gaolathe, who lost his parliamentary seat in the just ended general elections may find himself back in Parliament as a Specially Elected Member of Parliament (SEMP).
Gaolathe lost the Bonnington South constituency to Botswana Democratic Party’s Christian Greef and, if what President elect, Mokgweetsi Masisi said at a press conference over the weekend is anything to go by, the soft spoken AP leader may well get a cabinet job in the next parliament.
Although he would not be dragged into confirming any plans to engage the AP leader as a SEMP, Masisi who has consistently expressed his admiration for Gaolathe was full of praise for the politician-turned economist.
“He is one of our own,” Masisi said and further told journalists that in the build-up to the general elections, they were speaking the same language with Gaolathe. “He also articulates issues well, he is smart and has a good heart. He is a true patriot, he means well and is a doer, so what’s wrong for I to express admiration for such qualities,” Masisi asked rhetorically.
He added that he does not see the need for AP’ s existence especially in view of the reasons it was formed.
AP, a breakaway political formation was the nucleus of Botswana Movement Democracy (BMD), a disgruntled splinter party that left the BDP after they fell out with the then President Ian Khama. ”The reasons for their formation just like BMD no longer exist,” Masisi said at the press conference.
He however, said that the election of SEMP can only be discussed by party leadership. “I cannot say more than I have said now,” he said.
Politics
The Voice on Politics (Episode 4)
WATCH: How feasible is the P3 000 living wage, the 100 000 jobs in 12 months and the 1 500 old age pension? Join us in this episode as Kealeboga Dihutso discusses this burning topic with economists, Dr Keith Jefferies and Sennye Obuseng…
Politics
The Voice on Politics (Episode 3)
Lucas finally triumphs after 20 years
Ndaba may return to parley as SEMP
Govt to review park fees
Council results
The Voice on Politics (Episode 4)
Elections Photos
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Council results
-
Politics6 days ago
The Voice on Politics (Episode 4)
-
Uncategorized5 days ago
Elections Photos
-
Politics1 week ago
The Voice on Politics (Episode 3)
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Society in Action
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Celeb Edition
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Something cooking at AVANI
-
Business1 week ago
The Business of pleasing taste buds
Angel
October 28, 2019 at 6:27 pm
Well spoken mr president, we need someone like ndaba in our cabinet, may God bless Botswana.