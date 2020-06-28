Sponsored Content
Lucky Sefalana customer wins a brand new car
Lucky winner, Edmond Vain, yesterday drove away in a brand new Honda Amaze vehicle courtesy of a Sefalana Shopper Setlhoa Grand Opening Win a Car competition.
The store opened last year November and they conducted a competition to give away a Honda Amaze to their customers.
There were certain products that customers had to buy to enter the competition.
The other 9 finalists did not walk away empty handed but received shopping vouchers.
Speaking at the Grand Finale yesterday, Sefalana Marketing Executive- Reginald Klinck, said the give away was supposed to have happened in March but due to the Covid-19 outbreak, it was postponed.
He said the competitions are part of their way of giving back to their loyal customers.
“We had to postpone the draw so that all the finalists are able to attend and see that we are transparent. We had engaged the auditors and the competition was fair. Our customers should look out for more competitions coming in our stores across the country and lots of prizes to be won,” said Klinck.
For his part, the 25-year-old winner from Ramokgwebana said he spent P450 buying grocery and qualified to enter the competition.
He said he bought Tropika juice and clover milk which were among the qualifying products for entry.
“I now have to go to driving school so I can work on getting a drivers license. I survive by selling Herbalife products and it was difficult to do deliveries to my customers. I am so happy to have won the car because I will be able to expand my business. Sefalana has made my life easier,” said Vain
Ghetto’s Fitness Factory re-opens
Francistown newly established gymnasium Fitness Factory has opened its doors once again following a month’s closure under government regulations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The gym opened for business on Friday 22 May.
Fitness Factory situated at the new Tati River Mall began its operations on 6th January this year, but unfortunately had to close after the Covid-19 outbreak.
Manager Gogontle Sephikwe said they’ve satisfied all the Ministry of Health and Wellness requirements by disinfecting the space, and have been dully awarded the Certificate of Disinfecting and Extermination.
“Our mission is to encourage healthy living and propel each individual into a better and healthier lifestyle. Our aim is to bring fitness related services and programmes essential for one to build a state of complete, mental and physical well-being so that people can meet the demand of the environment even during unforeseen pandemics,” she said.
Botho University: Our response to COVID-19 Pandemic
Since the COVID-19 pandemic started in China, Botho University has been monitoring the situation very closely. In recent weeks, COVID-19 has spread well beyond China and Europe becoming a global health emergency with a few countries in Africa recently reporting fresh cases.
Wherever we have physical campuses, we are taking precautionary measures.
Our efforts are based on four major areas namely
• Information,
• Travel,
• Sanitisation, and
• Operations/Academics
