Africa Bush Camps offers once-in-a-lifetime opportunity

Normally reserved for an elite few, Africa Bush Camps are offering residents the chance-of-a-lifetime to journey into the heart of Botswana’s wilderness and stay at their luxury camps for a fraction of the normal price.

From 14 August until 16 October, the safari company promises to give its guests an unforgettable five-star safari experience at almost a sixth of the normal high season rate.

“Linyanti Bush Camp is the perfect base for a post lockdown recharge and to discover something new in your home country,” reads part of a statement from the bush safari camps released earlier this month.

The camp borders Botswana’s Chobe National Park and is set on the banks of Linyanti Wetland, an ideal location for viewing wildlife.

STUNNING: The views from Linyanti

“The remote setting and vibrant animal population make for the ultimate getaway for families with older children aged seven years and above and couples.”

The company’s other camp, Khwai Bush Camp, is widely regarded as the crème of Botswana’s luxury safaris. It offers stretches of untouched wilderness from its base next to Khwai River and it is located just a short distance from the Moremi Game Reserve.

It is in fact recommended for travellers using own transportation.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Africa Bush Camps says it has taken significant steps to safeguard the health of its guests and staff at each of its 16 luxury tented bush camps and lodges which are located in Botswana, Zimbabwe and Zambia.

“This includes instituting hygiene and preventative measures based on WHO guidelines, country-specific requirements and its own creative initiatives to limit the transmission of Covid-19,” the company has further assured.