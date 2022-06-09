Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

IN THE FINALS: Jele

Sports

Lydia Jele sprints to the final

By

Published

Lydia Jele has advanced to the women’s 400m finals after coming 3rd in the semifinals with a time of 54.42 secs.

However her compatriots, Christine Botlogetswe and Thompang Basele, failed to reach the finals after finishing 6th and 5th with times of 55.06 and 55.90 seconds respectively.

In the men’s 400m, the trio of Leungo Scotch, Zibane Ngozi and Bayapo Ndori all reached the finals- clocking times of 46.66,47.08 and 46.68 secs respectively in their various semifinals.

The 400m finals are scheduled to take place tomorrow.

However Botswana’s only finalist in the women’s 100m, Oarabile Tshosa did not finish her race.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

Advertisement

Copyright © 2020 The Voice Newspaper Botswana