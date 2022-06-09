Lydia Jele sprints to the final

Lydia Jele has advanced to the women’s 400m finals after coming 3rd in the semifinals with a time of 54.42 secs.

However her compatriots, Christine Botlogetswe and Thompang Basele, failed to reach the finals after finishing 6th and 5th with times of 55.06 and 55.90 seconds respectively.

In the men’s 400m, the trio of Leungo Scotch, Zibane Ngozi and Bayapo Ndori all reached the finals- clocking times of 46.66,47.08 and 46.68 secs respectively in their various semifinals.

The 400m finals are scheduled to take place tomorrow.

However Botswana’s only finalist in the women’s 100m, Oarabile Tshosa did not finish her race.