M Jein goes international
Continental collaboration for F/town singer
YouTube is to thank for an unlikely collaboration between a Francistown-based Kwaito singer and an up-and-coming Nigerian artist.
From his Lagos base in West Africa, over 2, 500km away, Nigerian singer Daron was so impressed by M Jein’s music that he contacted the local lad and organised a duet.
Despite having never met in person, the duo teamed up on ‘Zanders’, a Naija single set for release later this week.
“Zanders is a chilled, upbeat song that glorifies people who like dancing,” explained 28-year-old M Jein, who rose to fame as one half of the Ghetto group M Jein vs Fizo.
The dreadlocked artist, known for his explosive dance moves – a talent that saw the softly-spoken singer perform as a backing dancer for Vee Mampeezy – told Voice Entertainment he is extremely excited about this new partnership.
“Daron liked my music which was on YouTube and he asked for a collaboration and I told him there is no problem. We recorded our single this month. He recorded the beats and his lyrics in Lagos and then sent the track to me to add my lyrics,” M Jein said of the continental collaboration.
According to M Jein, the track is already making waves in Nigeria and he has high hopes for a similar reception in Botswana.
“Daron works for a local radio station in Nigeria. He has already published the song on their media and the fans loved it. Apparently they really liked the sound of the Setswana language and accent,” said the singer born Onalethata Senjoba
“Even here in Botswana, people close to me who I shared the song with are excited to hear the Nigerian beats and Daron’s distinct voice and tune,” he continued adding the alliance has pushed him to seek out further collaborations in Southern Africa.
With 13 years of experience in the music industry, M Jein admits he has encountered several obstacles since his debut album ‘Bo Mma Ditshele’ in 2008.
“I came across numerous challenges in the music industry. Batswana do not attend locals’ events in high numbers the way they do with foreigners. Even at the radio stations, there is corruption as they mainly play the songs of the people they know. And they also play the song determined by the studio one recorded at,” he grumbled, adding despite these hardships music remains his passion and he will never turn his back on it!
True to his word, M Jein, whose sound bears a striking resemblance to his idol, Vee’s, is set to release his second House Kwasa album by the end of August.
“It will have 15 songs. I plead with Bastwana to give it a listen; they won’t be disappointed!” was his parting shot.
Bum note for gospel gig
Having held off for as long as he could, local artist and promoter, Kabo Thaelo has given in to the inevitable and canceled his annual Gospel Revival Show billed for August at Chedu Choga Hall.
The Director of Addition Five (PTY) Ltd, whose gig featured local and international gospel acts, particularly from the Zion Christian Church denomination, explained he delayed in announcing the cancellation as he had hoped that by August the Covid-19 pandemic would have subsided.
The show was to be headlined by South Africans Tau Diarora, Simon Dee and Thom Mosimane with local artists such as Gaolathe Kamboo, Neo Phate and Skizo flying the BW flag.
“It’s a pity this Covid-19 has restricted movement between borders. Only God knows. Everyone should stay home and be safe,” said Thaelo.
Yanos vol 2 released
Francistown-based producer, Lebogang Makwinja has released his second EP, ‘The Yanos Vol.2’.
The five-track production is a continuation of ‘The Yanos Vol. 1’, dropped on 12 June 2019 – exactly a year before the follow-up.
The 25-year-old Tati Siding native has high hopes for his latest work, which has received numerous positive reviews.
Formerly signed to Rock Lefatshe of Suffocate, Makwinja went solo and has made a mark in Francistown, notably for his production of the Toropo Ya Muka anthem featuring Bicko G, B-Blok, Romeo Stunner, and Que Rap.
“My inspiration is DJ Kabza De Small, who always encourages youngsters to focus on their craft. I do almost every genre, from Hip Hop to House and Amapiano,” he told Grooving, adding the EP is self-produced and was mixed and mastered by himself and Que Rap.
The music is currently up for download on Sound Cloud and Makwinja’s Facebook page.
Rating: A solid 8/10
