M Jein goes international

Continental collaboration for F/town singer

YouTube is to thank for an unlikely collaboration between a Francistown-based Kwaito singer and an up-and-coming Nigerian artist.

From his Lagos base in West Africa, over 2, 500km away, Nigerian singer Daron was so impressed by M Jein’s music that he contacted the local lad and organised a duet.

Despite having never met in person, the duo teamed up on ‘Zanders’, a Naija single set for release later this week.

“Zanders is a chilled, upbeat song that glorifies people who like dancing,” explained 28-year-old M Jein, who rose to fame as one half of the Ghetto group M Jein vs Fizo.

The dreadlocked artist, known for his explosive dance moves – a talent that saw the softly-spoken singer perform as a backing dancer for Vee Mampeezy – told Voice Entertainment he is extremely excited about this new partnership.

“Daron liked my music which was on YouTube and he asked for a collaboration and I told him there is no problem. We recorded our single this month. He recorded the beats and his lyrics in Lagos and then sent the track to me to add my lyrics,” M Jein said of the continental collaboration.

According to M Jein, the track is already making waves in Nigeria and he has high hopes for a similar reception in Botswana.

“Daron works for a local radio station in Nigeria. He has already published the song on their media and the fans loved it. Apparently they really liked the sound of the Setswana language and accent,” said the singer born Onalethata Senjoba

“Even here in Botswana, people close to me who I shared the song with are excited to hear the Nigerian beats and Daron’s distinct voice and tune,” he continued adding the alliance has pushed him to seek out further collaborations in Southern Africa.

With 13 years of experience in the music industry, M Jein admits he has encountered several obstacles since his debut album ‘Bo Mma Ditshele’ in 2008.

“I came across numerous challenges in the music industry. Batswana do not attend locals’ events in high numbers the way they do with foreigners. Even at the radio stations, there is corruption as they mainly play the songs of the people they know. And they also play the song determined by the studio one recorded at,” he grumbled, adding despite these hardships music remains his passion and he will never turn his back on it!

True to his word, M Jein, whose sound bears a striking resemblance to his idol, Vee’s, is set to release his second House Kwasa album by the end of August.

“It will have 15 songs. I plead with Bastwana to give it a listen; they won’t be disappointed!” was his parting shot.