Madigele withdraws from SG race

Former Member of Parliament for Molapowabojang/ Mmathethe Constituency, Alfred Madigele, has withdrawn from the Botswana Democratic Party’s race for Secretary General.

Madigele who long declared his interest to contest for the BDP SG told this publication in an interview that after taking into consideration a number of issues he has decided to withdraw and focus on a less demanding position. “This is a decision I took a few weeks back but I am not all lost as I will be contesting for a less demanding position of additional member,” he said.

The former Minister of Health and Wellness said that the SG position needs someone who will be available to help the party all the time but with him it will be difficult as he just started a few businesses which need him to run. “I will not be doing the party any justice if I go ahead and contest.”

Madigele’s withdrawal comes after the party postponed the congress to next year July.

The SG position is currently held by the MP of Gaborone North, Mpho Balopi and in a recent interview he told this publication that he has not made up his mind on which position to contest for.

Other possible candidates who confirmed their intention to contest for the SG position are Boyce Sebetela and Lesang Masang.