News
Madigele withdraws from SG race
Former Member of Parliament for Molapowabojang/ Mmathethe Constituency, Alfred Madigele, has withdrawn from the Botswana Democratic Party’s race for Secretary General.
Madigele who long declared his interest to contest for the BDP SG told this publication in an interview that after taking into consideration a number of issues he has decided to withdraw and focus on a less demanding position. “This is a decision I took a few weeks back but I am not all lost as I will be contesting for a less demanding position of additional member,” he said.
The former Minister of Health and Wellness said that the SG position needs someone who will be available to help the party all the time but with him it will be difficult as he just started a few businesses which need him to run. “I will not be doing the party any justice if I go ahead and contest.”
Madigele’s withdrawal comes after the party postponed the congress to next year July.
The SG position is currently held by the MP of Gaborone North, Mpho Balopi and in a recent interview he told this publication that he has not made up his mind on which position to contest for.
Other possible candidates who confirmed their intention to contest for the SG position are Boyce Sebetela and Lesang Masang.
News
HIV/AIDS Counsellor accused of raping client
Humana People to People (HPP) Botswana has suspended its employee, Emmanuel Malomo, who is alleged to have raped a client.
It is alleged on the 14th of May, the young HIV/AIDS counsellor Malomo raped the patient at Masedi Clinic at Tonota while on duty.
The 26-year-old accused person, works for HPP as a linkage officer monitoring HIV/AIDS patients, following up on defaulters and re-enrolling.
He was recently arraigned before Francistown Magistrate Faith Dlamini-Ngandu where he did not deny having sex with the victim claiming it was consensual.
The accused was denied bail and remanded in custody pending conclusion of investigations.
According to HPP Country Manager, Moses Juma Zulu, the organisation suspended the accused person to give way for legal proceedings.
He said HPP Botswana has a clear code of conduct for its employees and procedures for any breach of it.
“The code of conduct serves to create a working environment based on transparency, accountability and trust within the organisation, among employees and between employees and clients. Almost 20 years IN practice, Botswana is a testimony to our commitment to this code of conduct. HPP is an NGO working in areas of health, community development, child welfare and early childhood development, fight against gender based violence among other services,” said Zulu
News
School girl raped trying to buy face mask
Sejelo Police in Kanye have arrested a man who raped a school girl after he invited her to his house with the promise of selling her a face mask that was advertised on facebook.
According to Assistant Superintendent Andrew Mbazo of Sejelo Police station, the 17-year-old girl came across the advert on Facebook about a company that sells face masks.
Unaware that the advert was cloned from a different Facebook account, she then decided to inbox her number as a potential buyer and she later received a phone call from the suspect who invited her to meet and select her preferred mask.
“The suspect told the girl to meet him at Kgwakgwe ward to get a face mask and when the girl met him she quickly realised that his face was not the same as the one posted on the facebook advert,” said Mbazo.
“The suspect then claimed the man selling face masks was at home and requested the girl to follow him to the seller’s place while in fact he was taking her to his own place. The suspect then left the girl at his place claiming he was going to play football and that the man selling face masks would soon arrive,” Mbazo explained.
The naive girl who was left waiting patiently, later received a phone call from the suspect telling her to wait a little longer as he was on his way back home.
After sometime when he arrived, the suspect took the girl claiming he was taking her to meet the mask vendor, but instead he walked with her to the bush where he raped her at knife point.
After being sexually assaulted, the girl went home and reported the traumatic incident to her elder sister who then accompanied her to the police to report the matter.
The police have managed to arrest the suspect last Wednesday and he has since been remanded in custody.
The concerned Mbazo further cautioned the public to always confirm if adverts are genuine and to also avoid appointments with strangers.
Sponsored ads
HIV/AIDS Counsellor accused of raping client
Madigele withdraws from SG race
School girl raped trying to buy face mask
BAMB allays fears of food shortage
WATCH: Celeb Edition
Rapist locked away for 10 years
Botswana Bus operators Association and Gaborone Taxi Association have decided to halt operation starting from tomorrow amid COVID-19 restrictions.
Elephant mortality in Okavango rises to 110, Anthrax ruled out
SADC Executive Secretary disturbed by obstacles in movement of goods
Guma Moyo returns
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Woman collapses and dies while waiting to see Sangoma
Unprepared Govt’ expected covid-19 challenges
DIS officer freed for shooting club bouncer
Lockdown diaries
“Vulture” stabs pregnant lover after sex
Man swindled out of P168, 000 online
Montsho left in limbo
Daggers drawn for BFA top post
Woman collapses and dies while waiting to see Sangoma
Guma Moyo returns
DIS officer freed for shooting club bouncer
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
SADC Executive Secretary disturbed by obstacles in movement of goods
“Vulture” stabs pregnant lover after sex
Lockdown diaries
Elephant mortality in Okavango rises to 110, Anthrax ruled out
Unprepared Govt’ expected covid-19 challenges
Montsho left in limbo
Rapist locked away for 10 years
Man swindled out of P168, 000 online
GBV spreads during lockdown
Botswana Bus operators Association and Gaborone Taxi Association have decided to halt operation starting from tomorrow amid COVID-19 restrictions.
School girl raped trying to buy face mask
Where are you Mma Atsile?
From suspected fugitive to an early grave
Daggers drawn for BFA top post
Shakawe Police investigate defilement
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Research now big business and influencer
`How does it feel’ Episode 10
THE VOICE TODAY (17.02.20)
That’s murder, not ‘balls’ defense– court tells convict
BURS raid car dealers
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Elephant mortality in Okavango rises to 110, Anthrax ruled out
-
News2 days ago
Rapist locked away for 10 years
-
News3 days ago
Botswana Bus operators Association and Gaborone Taxi Association have decided to halt operation starting from tomorrow amid COVID-19 restrictions.
-
News22 hours ago
School girl raped trying to buy face mask
-
Entertainment2 days ago
WATCH: Celeb Edition
-
Business1 day ago
BAMB allays fears of food shortage
-
News1 min ago
HIV/AIDS Counsellor accused of raping client