Trial continuation of a rape case involving former Alliance for Progressives (AP) council candidate returns to the Maun magistrate court today ( Friday14th)

Taujoruavi Maekopo, 25, is facing a minimum 10 -year jail term for the alleged rape of his then 12 -year- old cousin who was left under his care four years ago. At the time, Maikopo was a secondary school student.

“The trial continues on Friday, but we are not so sure because of lockdown in Gaborone where some of the witnesses are supposed to travel from,” confirmed Maekopo’s attorney, Lesego Phoi when asked about the case’s status this week.

Already the state has put its case before court and called its witnesses including the girl’s family to the stand.

The family has consistently told the court about Maekopo’s alleged crime and how he was found on top of the girl with his boxer pants down.

The background of the case is that in February 2016, Maekopo visited his relatives in Thito ward in Maun where he ended up with three young girls in his care while their aunt went partying.

Maekopo, who was a boarding student at Maun Senior Secondary School, said he had visited his uncle to ask for toiletry money at the time. However, when he got there, he found that the girl’s parents were out of town and had left the girls with their aunt. The aunt is said to have persuaded Maekopo to stay with the children while she went out.

Allegedly later that night after the girls went to bed Maekopo sneaked into their bedroom, laid a spare mattress on the floor, lifted the 12- year -old from the bed, and laid her on the mattress where he proceeded to rape her.

Information before court further suggested that Maikopo then removed the girl’s pyjamas, and defiled her.

The girl had stated that she was awakened from her dream by a sharp pain of penetration only to find Maekopo half-naked on top of her.

The girl’s younger sibling also testified that she saw Maekopo on top of her sister.

Despite the damning evidence against him, Maekopo through his attorney had claimed innocence and argued that when the girls saw him bending over the other one, he was merely putting her to sleep.

He further contended through court papers that he removed her from the bed because the three girls were crowded on the same bed and he wanted them to sleep comfortably.

What remains however is for medical evidence to prove whether indeed Maekopo had raped the little girl.