Mag -Stimela defeats Diphatsa to reach quarterfinals

Mag-Stimela men’s team defeated Diphatsa 3-1 to secure their berth in the quarterfinals of the Botswana Volleyball Federation tournament this afternoon.

The result leaves Stimela on position two in Pool B with 10 points from five outings.

Throughout the preliminary games, the Mahalapye side registered two losses and three wins including a victory against powerhouses Kutlwano.

Stimela now joins Police VI,BDF VI, Kutlwano,Spiking Stars, Yaros Olympic Club, Kalavango and Mafolofolo at the last eight.

Advertisement

Diphatsa, Itekeng and Prisons VI have been eliminated from the tournament.

In the ladies section, the last 8 will see Kutlwano, Mafolofolo,BDF VI, Police VI, Kalavango, Yaros, Spiking Stars and Mag-Stimela battling it out since Dynamites has been eliminated.

The quarterfinals and semi-finals of the tournament are scheduled for the 23rd and 24th of April at Lobatse Sports Complex and Otse Police College.