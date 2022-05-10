Entertainment
Maghebula still firing
Renowned ‘Dikhwaere’ and Tswana Pop sensation, Maghebula has released an EP titled ‘Ba togele ba bue’.
The 42-year-old, whose real names are Alfred Bennet Keorete, has been firing out beautiful music since dropping his first album ‘Sethako se a lela’ back in 2010.
The soldier-cum-singer found his voice with the Botswana Defence Force (BDF) choirs, where he remains an employee to this day.
The album was recorded by Dr Tawanda, and boasts of Afro-jazz, traditional and House tunes.
“I trust myself with all genres,” explained Maghebula, who now has an incredible nine albums to his name.
His latest effort is yet another classic and should be on heavy rotation in all radio stations.
Rating: 8/10.
