Magistrate berates disorganised prosecutors
Molepolole Magistrate, Kefilwe Resheng, this week blasted state prosecutors for what she called haphazard arraignment and cautioned them that if they continued with such conduct she would throw away their cases.
The concerned magistrate made the stiff warning to Molepolole Police officers when they brought a five-year-old matter for arraignment before her court.
Before she proceeded with the matter, Resheng demanded answers as to why the case took so long to be taken before court and the Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent (ASP) Uyapo Koketso, claimed they have a backlog of cases at their office.
“Its not that you have a lot of cases, it’s just that you are too haphazard, there is something not right with your office. I want things to be done systematically and timeously,” The magistrate quipped and ordered the prosecution to submit an affidavit explaining the late arraignment.
The Voice has since learnt that the matter was only taken before court after the complainant had lodged a complaint at the police station several times that his case was not being taken seriously.
The matter was a robbery case in which 31-year-old Phuthego Lesego Motseonageng of Lekgwapheng ward and his late accomplice, on July 9th, 2014 allegedly assaulted Tiro Mokgware and robbed him of a Samsung cellphone worth P7 000.00, a car wheel worth P750.00 and P120.00 cash all amounting to P7 870.00.
The suspects, at around 0200hrs, allegedly caused the complainant car to have a puncture and threw stones at him before they approached him pretending to assist him only to later rob him.
Fortunately the living suspects DNA was said to have been found on the victim’s blood stained jersey that he was wearing on the fateful night.
ASP Koketso told the court that investigations
were complete and requested to be given more time to prepare a summary of the
case and furnish the accused with witnesses statements.
He said the state will call upon four witnesses to testify in the matter.
He further explained that the other suspect has since died and that they have forensic evidence which implicates Motseonageng in the matter.
Motseonageng had earlier complained that after the incident, the police searched him with someone who was not included in the charge sheet.
He was granted a P1 500.00 conditional
bail and ordered to bring two sureties who would bind themselves with the same
amount.
Motseonageng will appear for mention on February 24th, 2020.
Disabled man fined for selling dagga
A 47-year-old wheelchair bound man of Modimo ward in Letlhakeng this week found himself P5000.00 poorer after he was fined for drug dealing.
Acting on a tip-off, the police found Goitseone Motlamma in possession of dagga weighing 366.6grams at his house on October 19th, 2019.
Upon their search, the court heard, the
police retrieved a large transparent plastic bag containing 44 small
transparent plastic sachets of dagga next to a gas cylinder.
A white plastic wrapping and two black plastic wrappings were also collected from another house inside a chest of drawers, together with an amount of P258.80 suspected to be proceeds from the sale of dagga.
When asked to state his extenuating circumstances and mitigation, Motlamma pleaded for forgiveness and a non custodial sentence as he said he is a poor man making a living by repairing shoes and also that his girlfriend is pregnant.
Molepolole Chief Magistrate Goabaone Rammapudi-Lesedi said the accused had committed a very serious offense that deserved punishment.
“The penalty must help to reform the
accused from such crimes. Dagga is a habit forming drug therefore it’s very
dangerous for ones health and it should not be sold to other people,” she said
before she ordered Motlamma to pay the finet before February 12th,2020
failure of which he will be sentenced to 5 years imprisonment.
His return date to confirm payment is February 13th, 2020.
Pastor steals TV icon’s wife
“I’M SUING THE MAN OF GOD ” – BTV PRESENTER
Botswana Television Tshamekang Sports Presenter, Aaron Route 4 Radira is suing the spiritual son of Major 1, Pastor Vincent Majama for marriage wrecking.
The hearing for the marriage wrecking case was before Phase IV Customary Court in Gaborone last Thursday.
Majama, however, applied for the matter to be moved to the High Court to afford him an opportunity to engage an attorney.
The case was postponed pending the court’s decision, to be delivered in two weeks.
Radira said he first suspected his now ex-wife, Refilwe Radikgomo was cheating on him last year when she started spending a lot of time at church.
He also realised that when she was home she did not give the family attention, as she would be on her phone claiming to be preparing for church services.
He said the amount of time she spent on her phone piqued his curiosity and he succumbed to the temptation to snoop through her messages and WhatsApp chats where he found love messages between her and the Pastor.
Efforts to reconcile the fighting couple proved futile and two weeks later, Refilwe who is also a pastor at Majama’s church, moved to her mother’s house in Mochudi.
Two days after moving out she served her husband with divorce papers.
However, before the marriage was nullified on December 11th, Radira had already lodged a marriage wrecking case against Majama with the Customary Court.
Majama, 49 also served his 39-year-old wife Segopodiso Thebe, whom he was married to for 18 years, with divorce papers.
He allegedly wasted no time in making an announcement in church that he was divorcing his wife and marrying Pastor Refilwe a day after his lover’s divorce.
Thebe and Majama’s divorce case will be before High Court in March.
Speaking in an interview with The Voice, Radira said after realising that his pastor is having an affair with his wife, he reported the matter to the church Executive Committee but to his surprise instead of being assisted, he was served with a restraining order barring him from coming to church.
“We had been married for five years and all of a sudden she started hating me to death. He has cast a spell on her. There was a time when I found a picture of my wife captioned Mrs Vincent Majama. It was very painful that the so-called Man of God was breaking my marriage. I am healed now but I am suing him so the whole world can know that he is not God sent, he is a crook. He should be taught a lesson so that he does not wreck another man’s marriage ever again,” said Radira.
When reached for a comment Majama’s soon-to-be ex-wife Segopodiso said she was so tired of her husband and could not wait for their divorce to be finalised in March so that he can be out of her life for good.
“He is one the rudest and most insensitive person I have ever know. He lacks empathy,” she said.
Segopodiso said she could not believe it when she came back from a trip to South Africa to find her husband’s mistress had moved in with him.
“Can you imagine that I am staying at my brother’s house while another woman stays with my husband,” said Segopolo who has become Radira’s key witness in his marriage wrecking case.
“I have agreed to be Radira’s witness in court. The two immoral pastors are full of pride. Refilwe could have at least waited for our divorce to be finalised before moving into my house. Shame on her,” she added
Meanwhile Pastor Majama has expressed confidence that his love rival was going to lose the marriage wrecking case because he filed after he was served with divorce papers
“I didn’t destroy his marriage and if he continues tarnishing my name with such baseless allegations, Ill sue him,” Majama threatened.
SDA factional wars reach High Court
The High Court has ordered warring factions of the Seventh Day Adventist Church to go back to the drawing table to discuss their differences and settle for the middle ground.
This came after the church withdrew an urgent application it brought against three of its pastors – Dr Boitirelo Kabo, Phemelo Seboka, and Othibetse Nelson Simankane.
In their papers, the church accuses the pastors of unlawfully extending their term in office at a conference held from November 25-27th which decision was later reversed by the church on December 4th.
“The respondents are hereby interdicted and restrained from executing any duties purportedly bestowed on them on the 25th and 27th November 2019 because they are not supposed to be in these positions by the reason of the fact that they were not duly and lawfully elected,” the church papers read in part.
Dr Kenaope Kenaope who is the president of the Botswana
Union Executive Committee (BUC), a governing body of the SDA said that in 2018
the church engaged the services of Mazars Forensics to conduct audit of the
South Botswana Conference an organ of the church.
The audit was conducted for the period of January 1, 2015 to December 2016.
“On the 25th June 2019, at the applicants Special
Executive Committee Meeting, it was stated that the report revealed gross
negligence and control lapses by the SBC Administration and Treasury
Department,” said DrKenaope.
The meeting resolved to report the matter to the police who then responded that they would collect SBC accounting files but there was resistance from the respondents.
“On account of refusal by respondents to provide the
necessary documentation, the Botswana Police Service approached the Magistrates
Court seeking an order compelling the SBC to comply accordingly.
In response to the court order, the SBC instituted proceedings against Botswana Police Service to stay the decision of the Magistrates Court pending its review.
The basis of such application is at this point still not understood by the applicant,” Dr Kenaope said in the papers.
Dr Kenaope said that the SBC proceeded to hold meetings in November 2019 where they were elected to another term in office despite legal action instituted by the church.
The applicant as the mother body governing the SBC
considered the outcome of this November 2019 Session as illegal and contrary to
the SBC constitution and bylaws.
It was raised that the respondents had passed an unconstitutional decision to self-appoint themselves and extend their term in office.
However, in their replying affidavits, the pastors denied any wrongdoing. They further denied that the BUC is the highest decision making body of the church saying its mandate is to give direction and to ensure that the church’s standards are complied with.
“The applicant ought to have pointed out by way of clear averments why it thinks or believes it possesses highest decision-making powers,” they said.
The pastors say that the country is divided into two – South Botswana Conference and North Botswana Conference to ensure that they run the SDA Church in conformity with the ideals and beliefs of the church. They argue that the BUC is a separate entity.
The pastors further argue that BUC had no competence or jurisdiction to engage Mazars auditors and that the draft report and final report have not been presented to them or before the court.
“We as the executive committee of the SBC have always called upon the BUC to furnish a report of the audit being referred to and the BUC has consistently failed to produce same”.
The pastors argued that the SBC is an autonomous body with sufficient internal control and investigation capacity.
Joy with Kenewendo
