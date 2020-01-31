Magosi to submit graft evidence against Kgosi

Some people find the above meme which has been circulating on social media funny.

I find it distasteful.

Actually, it makes me sad.

It makes me unhappy because it depicts the distressful life we have had to get accustomed to.

Things are getting worse in our country and instead of standing up and holding our leaders accountable we just murmur about the hardships, adjust and move on.

Just like in this meme where this person had to make a plan instead of going barefooted, so many of us have had to make plans to survive under the circumstances. We have had to change our lifestyles as the Dollar becomes more and more elusive.

It’s not wrong to come up with survival strategies but in our case I feel we have been pushed too far.

Bread is now a luxury so is meat and milk. These are foods that almost every household could afford, but not anymore.

Price of cabbage and other vegetables has tripled in recent times because that seems to be the main relish now.

At the rate at which things are going, we will soon no longer afford to buy the cabbage, but well Zimbos being Zimbos, we will make a plan – after all we are known to be resilient!

I guess we are no different to frogs, which adjust their body temperatures when inside a pot with boiling water instead of jumping out.

And talking of being resilient, I recently found myself wondering if we are really resilient as a nation or we are just stupid and docile.

Last week fuel prices went up to almost ZWL$20 a litre (about P14) meaning prices of most goods will also go up, further eroding our already stretched incomes.

Again we will continue talking about how the going is getting tougher while we queue at the filling stations just to buy 5 litres of either diesel or petrol as that’s what most of us can afford.

Meanwhile our President will continue to charter private planes to fly across the globe while telling us to tighten our belts and remain patient as they are ‘fixing the economy’.

Which reminds me of how my jaws dropped when I read that Mary, the estranged wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is demanding a monthly maintenance of US$40, 000 (about P400, 000).

It seems her short stint behind bars has not taught her any humility!

It also goes to show that Mary is very much aware the VP can afford this without any glitch. In fact, the whole divorce saga has revealed just how filthy rich and corrupt these people are.

If Mary, as according to one of the accusations, can allegedly externalise US$1million (P10m) and buy properties in Joburg’s up market suburbs, how much money did she have access to and where did all this money come from?

We should be questioning such things as a nation. But no, we let them flaunt their wealth while we feed on their bread crumbs, and you tell me we not stupid!