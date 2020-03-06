Entertainment
Makhadzi at Pabloz
Revellers of Pabloz Executive Lounge should brace themselves for an electrifying performance from Limpopo’s rising star Makhadzi.
The ‘Matorokisi’ hit maker became an overnight sensation since teaming up with Master KG in 2019.
The two are allegedly also romantically involved.
The singing sensation will be in the country for the second week in a row after performing in Mahalapye and Gaborone this past weekend.
An energetic dancer with a knack for risqué outfits, Makhadzi is a spontaneous entertainer, her performances are punctuated with interactions with fans, something which has endeared her to her many followers.
She’ll share the stage with DJs Maftown, Bandounce and Skul.
Early tickets are selling for P80 otherwise P100 at the door,
Entertainment
Local Transman Wedding hurts many
One of the founders of Rainbow Identity Association -you know the organisation that defends rights of transgender and intersex persons in Botswana- Skipper has recently tied the knot with his Lesotho transgender sweetheart.
Part of the ceremony took place recently in Gaborone . However a little birdie has told Shaya how the rainbow association members are disgruntled because you did not invite them Skipper!
Shaya happened to pass by the ceremony and saw a few of your friends.
You see I told you Skipper that even if you dont invite Shaya, Shaya will always find a way to ge in.
Welcome to the big man’s club.
Entertainment
Where do you belong Brigadier?
Brigadier Kgokgothwane has been one busy man trying to please all his masters.
The Alliance Progressive cadre has been spotted around the BPF patron, former President Ian Khama’s entourage as SKI does his charity work.
This does not end there.
Kgokgothwane has a duty to be with his party President, Ndaba Gaolathe, but information reaching Shaya has indicated that, he is seen more in President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s camp although he does not seem to be taken seriously there.
None of the three leaders, Shaya has been reliably informed have the guts to chase him away.
The plan is to let him hang around and sideline him during serious meetings.
Shaya wonders what game is the Brigadier playing?
Entertainment
Dr Vom steals the show at son of the soil
Kangangwani Magocha popularly known as Dr Vom in the music industry brought life to Son of The Soil (SOTS) cultural event over the weekend at Staywell Gardens in Rasesa.
13-years after its release, Dr Vom’s hit Tsaya Thobane proved to be the people’s favourite Dikhwaere song.
Director of ceremony Lesego Kgajwane from Radio Botswana asked audience from neighbouring countries to join her on stage as a way of appreciating their support.
When she asked which song the DJ should play for them, they requested Tsaya Thobane.
The audience couldn’t contain themselves when Vom jumped on stage as they danced and sang along to the lyrics and danced to the captivating tune.
Speaking to The Voice Entertainment, Magocha said he is now recognised as one of the renowned artists because of the song, adding that every time he performs, he starts with it and revellers never get enough of it.
The song, Doctor Vom observed has been really appreciated and elevated to the status of a national song played at almost every big event.
“I’m humbled. Tsaya Thobane is a national anthem. Even internationally when Batswana attend sporting events they sing along to the song. I would like to thank Ditiro Leero, the traditional music artist who features in the song but hardly gets the credit and accolades I am often showed with,” said Magocha
Dr Vom steals the show at son of the soil
Where do you belong Brigadier?
Local Transman Wedding hurts many
Got you by the B***$
K Knight 360 drops ride for me
Ghetto DJs for rock the block colour fest
Makhadzi at Pabloz
Kid Pablo makes an entry with party won’t stop
Mlesho kai 1 drops E Suge hit
Mdala ka tje to host night of laughter
We can still deliver-Easy B
60 artists for GIMC 2020, 50 local acts
Woman of courage
Huawei ICT academy and BOU renew partnership
IFSC brings P2.5 billion in FDI
Inflation forecast to remain within objective range
Departure of senior executives doesn’t hamper Letshego
Shoprite Market Day a hit with both farmers and customers
Bokomo commits to procure locally
Weakening Rand drives import prices low
Pastor’s double life exposed
Husband from hell
Former teacher jailed for child maintenance
Govt gags former PSP
DIS under attack
Increase constituencies- Kekgonegile
Debonairs assault suspect arrested
Isaac Kgosi finally in court for NPF
P2m released to build school in Boro
Doctor charged for threat to kill
We want justice
New Letshego branch to provide convenience in Francistown
Fists of gold
Home coming concert make up show
Research now big business and influencer
Crippled BMD not filling vacant posts
Former manager sues Avani hotel
Francistown and Genk’s bromance grows
GU reclaim the city’s bragging rights
Trial dates finally set for Isaac Davids’ murder case
Research now big business and influencer
`How does it feel’ Episode 10
THE VOICE TODAY (17.02.20)
That’s murder, not ‘balls’ defense– court tells convict
BURS raid car dealers
SDA factional wars reach High Court
Diary of a cancer survivor
MP calls for arrest of ex VDC members
Nata/Gweta
(SONA) Climate change
Trade union leaders explain the fall out between BOFEPUSU and UDC
NPF case postponed
Botlogile Tshireletso – Political Journey
Danielle swagger’s video is out
The Voice Newspaper Headlines
The Voice on Politics (Episode 5)
12th Parliament Preview (Part 1)
AP investigates UDC in Gabane/Mmankgodi alleged rigging
Botswana is the ancestral home of all humans
The Voice on Politics (Episode 4)
Trending
-
News2 days ago
Debonairs assault suspect arrested
-
News2 days ago
Isaac Kgosi finally in court for NPF
-
News11 hours ago
Trial dates finally set for Isaac Davids’ murder case
-
News12 hours ago
Clinics to return to Local Government- Molale
-
News12 hours ago
Jobs will come, but we’re not sure about the numbers- BDP
-
Sports11 hours ago
BNOC hopeful of more athletes to qualify for Tokyo 2020
-
Entertainment3 hours ago
Dr Vom steals the show at son of the soil
-
Entertainment3 hours ago
Where do you belong Brigadier?