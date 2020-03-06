Makhadzi at Pabloz

Revellers of Pabloz Executive Lounge should brace themselves for an electrifying performance from Limpopo’s rising star Makhadzi.

The ‘Matorokisi’ hit maker became an overnight sensation since teaming up with Master KG in 2019.

The two are allegedly also romantically involved.

The singing sensation will be in the country for the second week in a row after performing in Mahalapye and Gaborone this past weekend.

An energetic dancer with a knack for risqué outfits, Makhadzi is a spontaneous entertainer, her performances are punctuated with interactions with fans, something which has endeared her to her many followers.

She’ll share the stage with DJs Maftown, Bandounce and Skul.

Early tickets are selling for P80 otherwise P100 at the door,