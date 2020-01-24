Sports
Makhwengwe suspended
Makwengwe’s suspension is really unfortunate. We never saw that coming as players and, at this juncture, we have not been given a detailed report as to what happened.
However, that should not stop us – as a team – from working hard so that we achieve our goals because we are professionals.
It is difficult as he was a father figure to us but we are going to keep winning for him.
Fit and raring to go
I did not play over the weekend when we hammered Notwane FC by two goals to nil but it was a really pleasant feeling to see the boys playing their hearts out and getting maximum points.
Moreover, I stopped training on Wednesday to go for a follow-up check-up at Bokamoso Hospital and so far, so good.
I cannot wait to be back in action again, helping the team.
MASCOM TOP 8 SEMI-FINALS
Good luck to the last four teams left in the competition – Rollers, Galaxy, Orapa and BDF XI – who will battle it out in the first leg semis this weekend.
We did not make the cut as we were eliminated on penalties against Galaxy. It is unfortunate but it is part of football.
However, we are going to use this break to prepare ourselves for the next match.
Liverpool’s league dominance
Liverpool’s consistency has been remarkable in the year’s Premier League campaign and they are already on the verge of being crowned the champions even though there are still many games to go.
If they do not win it from here, they will only have themselves to blame.
The type of football they displayed this season was results-oriented.
It has also been very good to watch!
Diamonds in the cup
*Galaxy and Orapa clash in Mascom Top8
Diamond brothers, Jwaneng Galaxy and Orapa United, put their league aspirations on hold this Sunday as they go in search of Top 8 glory once again.
Having won three of the last four editions, the two mining teams have rich pedigree when it comes to this tournament.
They also boast a rich history against each other, facing off in the 2017 Final, when a thrilling climax to the competition saw Galaxy clinch their maiden title, running out 4-3 winners after extra time.
Galaxy have since added to that triumph, sealing their second Top 8 last year, beating Gaborone United 2-0 in a one-sided final in Francistown.
Having dispatched of the same opponents this time around, the defending champions will be hungry for more success as they seek to become the first club to win the tournament three times.
Indeed, it could be a history-making year for Galaxy as they are also looking to become the first team to retain the cup. However, standing in their way is Orapa United.
The country’s form team, the Ostriches, currently top the Premier League and go into Sunday’s first-leg on the back of an impressive 4-0 thrashing of BDF XI.
For Orapa, it is now four years since their title-winning campaign, when a young Madinda Ndlovu-led side sent shockwaves around the country, defeating the mighty Township Rollers 3-1.
The result promised to be a breakthrough moment for the Boys from Boteti.
However, although they have since made two finals – losing to Galaxy and then Rollers in 2018 – Orapa are yet to add to their 2016 success.
Now under the tutelage of another wily tactician, Mogomotsi ‘Teenage’ Mpote, they look well-placed for another shot at glory.
“Our recent run of good results in the league is permanent. Players are starting to understand my style of play, which is showing in our results,” the former Zebras boss told Voice Sport this week.
Keeping his cards close to his chest, Mpote went on to say, “Furthermore, our plan is to translate our good performance to the league cup against Galaxy, who are not really an easy side but we are going to approach the match with an intention to get a victory.”
Despite the first-leg being in Jwaneng, Mpote stressed his team would play attacking football and take the game to their opponents.
“Galaxy are going to be having a 12th player, who are the supporters, but I told my boys that as long we are playing in Botswana, we are home and can achieve any result we want at a given time,” he stressed.
Addressing the media on Wednesday, Mpote’s opposite number, Miguel Da Costa, said they would not be dwelling on last year’s triumph.
“Our approach this season is new, with a fresh mentality, hence we are not going to be carried away by our last year’s Mascom Top 8 triumph.”
Turning his attention to Sunday’s opponents, the Portuguese national said, “We want to beat Orapa United at home even though we have so much respect for them, we are going to go all the way out!”
Meanwhile, the other Mascom Top 8 semi-final pitted two-time winners, Rollers, against BDF XI – a repeat of the 2014 final, which the Army Boys won 5-4 on penalties.
Popa go into the fixture full of confidence having hit Police XI for seven at the weekend. BDF XI, on the other hand, suffered their worst defeat of the season, trounced 4-0 by a rampant Orapa.
Chess season gathers momentum
AIRFICIENCY INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONSHIPS THIS WEEKEND
Sanctioned by the sport’s global governing body, International Chess Federation (FIDE), the two-day competition is one of the biggest in the local chess calendar.
In a brief interview with Voice Sport, Botswana Chess Federation (BCF) spokesperson Kutlwano Tatolo revealed a bumper turnout is anticipated.
“Because it is the first tournament of the year, we are expecting in the region of 300 players from across the country to compete at this particular tourney,” the PR Officer declared.
The Championships are divided into two sections: the FIDE Rated Open Section, which is open to both male and female players, and the FIDE Rated Ladies Section, which is restricted to women.
First prize in the Open Section pays out P3, 000 while the runner-up will pocket P2, 000 and third gets P1, 000. The next three positions are worth P700, P500 and P300 respectively.
As for the ladies section, the winner will walk away with P2, 000 while second place gets P1, 000. There is also P700, P500 and P300 on offer for position three to five.
One of Botswana’s leading lights in the sport, Candidate Master Thuso Mosutha boldly declared he has unfinished business when it comes to the Airficiency Championships.
“I have played in this particular tournament a couple of times and I have only been within the top 5. However, my aim this year is to at least finish above the top 3, that is when I can know that I did well,” the confident 25-year-old told Voice Sport.
What does Nuttal bring to the treble chasing Popa?
Botswana Premier League defending Champions Township Rollers announced their second coach of the season on Tuesday morning.
The Hamilton born football manager, Frank Nuttal has replaced Czech Republican Tomas Trucha who was given the sack a fortnight ago.
The 52 year old Scott joins the defending champions at a crucial time where they find themselves in an unfamiliar territory.
Popa are lying forth on the league table behind Security Systems and the two Debswana sponsored sides Orapa United and Galaxy FC.
The new Popa coach has no real record as a football player.
He was released by Celtic in 1987 as an apprentice and turned to studying Physical Education, graduating with a Masters Degree in Sports Science from Loughborough University.
From the age of 24 the highly ambitious Scotsman was already part of the backroom staff.
He started at West Bromwich Albion in 1998 as a fitness coach, later Rangers FC and Middlesbrough.
From 2009 to 2011, Nuttal was Chinese national team’s Assistant Manager.
He was later appointed England U17 conditioning coach from 2007 to 2011.
His first appointment as a Head Coach came in 2014, when he took charge at Kenya’s Premier League Champions Gor Mahia.
Armed with a UEFA Professional and A Licenses, he quickly established himself in Kenya as a master tactician leading his team to an unbeaten league triumph in 2015.
Gor Mahia also clinched the KPL Top 8 Cup and the Kenya Super Cup under his stewardship.
He was however fired in 2016 over a salary dispute, but was quickly snapped up by Ghanaian side Hearts of Oak in 2017 after a short stint as an assistant coach of Egyptian side Zamalek.
In his one season in Ghana he guided Hearts of Oak to a third finish in the 2017/18 championship and reached the finals of the Ghana FA Cup.
The well travelled coach also had stints in the Sudanese league with El-Hilal El-Obeid.
What then can this self made football manager bring to an ambitious club like Township Rollers?
A club who winning everything on offer has been engraved in their DNA.
Nuttal arrives at a time when his new employers are chasing on three fronts.
Rollers are eyeing a treble. The Blues have their eyes on the league, the Orange FA Cup and Mascom Top 8 Cup.
With fixtures coming in thick and fast in coming weeks, having a Sports Scientist in the technical bench may just be what the doctor ordered.
In today’s elite sports, science has become an integral part in helping athletes to fulfil their true potential.
Some advanced nations such as USA and Australia have used Sports Science, particularly sports technology to devastating effect.
A Sport Scientist’s duty is to analyse how physical activity and exercise generates health in the athlete and through detailed knowledge of systems ensures that athletes reach full potential.
It also incorporate physiology, psychology, nutrition, diet, sports technology and performance analysis.
Nuttal could just be what Rollers need in their ambition to venture into Africa.
The Gaborone West outfit qualified for the group stages of the CAF Champions league for the first time in 2018 facing record eight times Champions Al Ahly, Esperance and Kampala City Authority.
Although they won just one match, it became evident in some matches that most of the players were psychological ready for the tough encounters in Africa.
This was proven when they failed to repeat the fit the next season, tumbling out of the competition at the preliminary stages.
The Club President Jagdish Shah has made it clear that his vision is to see Rollers competing with the best in Africa’s best football showpiece.
Could the Scotsman be the man to help Rollers realise their African dream? Only time will tell.
