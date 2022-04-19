Malani back from SA tour

Local Comedian, Thapelo Malani is back in the country after two weeks tour in South Africa.

The visually impaired artist from Major Moves Comedy was delighted at the exposure he got during the tour.

“I shared stages with the likes of Sifiso Nene, Mpho “Popps” Modikoana, Siya Seya, Roni Modimola, Ndumiso Lindi, Kedibone Mulaudzi, Mashabela Galane Thapelo “Shampoonaiza” Seemise and David Kau.”

He also got an invitation from Botswana High Commission office after they witnessed him at Cofi Centurion.

“It was an eye opener for me,” he added.

According to Gaolathe Kediemetse of Major Moves Comedy, their aim is not only to bring top class comedians to stages, but to export talent too.

“Experience is the best teacher, and we want to develop our comedians by getting them to perform on the best platforms with the best comics and ultimately be able to perform internationally frequently making a living off comedy.”