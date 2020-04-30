News
Malaria kills two in North West
As the battle against Corona Virus intensifies the Northwest district has found itself having to distribute the limited resources to address malaria outbreak.
Speaking at a press conference on Monday the Head of Ngami District Health Management Team (DHMT), Dr Malebogo Kebabonye revealed that they have recorded 24 cases of Malaria in the district.
Kebabonye further indicated that they have so far recorded two deaths as compared to nine cases and zero mortality in 2019.
Kebabonye informed the Media that they had long started preparing for Malaria Outbreak before the Corona Virus pandemic.
“In response to Malaria outbreak we had long completed the indoor residual spraying and distribution of mosquito nets in the areas that are Malaria prone but the coming of corona has strained the little resources that were to be channeled towards fighting Malaria,” she stated
In a bid to maximize the limited resources the district has now resorted to collaborative and coordinated response when addressing health needs. Speaking at a press briefing on The Northwest District commissioner, Keolopile Leipego said that apart from COVID-19 and Malaria, the district was also ravaged by flooding and locust attack.
“In our region as we are battling covid-19 we have been hit by other disasters which require our immediate attention,” Leipego said
Court Diary 30.04.20
Acting Village Magistrate Batho Kgerethwa this week denied bail to two Zimbabwean men accused selling liquor during the State of Public Emergency.
The duo, Phillimon Sithole (51) and Donald Marondedzi aged 33 are facing other two offences of entering Botswana at an ungazetted point and movement of persons without a permit during lockdown.
Clothing stores remain closed
The Minister of Investment Trade and Industry, Peggy Serame has said that clothing shops will remain closed during this lockdown.
Minister Serame was responding to a request from the public concerned about clothing for the new born babies.
She said government was working with the Ministry of Health and Wellness to assist mothers whose new born babies do not have clothes.
Serame pleaded with parents whose children have outgrown their clothes to continue dresseing the children in the same ill fitting clothes until the president makes an announcement concerning the opening of shops.
“Schools are closed and your children stay at home so use their old clothes and blankets to keep them warm since we are approaching winter season. We have a responsibility to protect both children and expectant mothers against covid-19 so clothes shops will remain closed. We do not want mothers and their new born babies to be infected by the virus. Most of clothing shops sell adults clothes so if we open, all shops will want to open. We have received donations of clothes of infants and we will distribute them across all DHMTs,” said Serame
She said as a woman she understood that a woman can give birth before the expected time but she also knew that mothers always buy clothes forunborn babies in advance.
The Minister said in case of emergency, hospitals will provide clothes from the donated lot and went on to encourage expectant mothers to register in clinics so the ministry would know where to distribute accordingly.
‘There has always been an arrangement for emergency births in our hospitals so they will continue with the help. We are engaging with the relevant stakeholders and individuals on how best they can assist. As we speak we have mothers who have already had emergency births and they have benefited from this arrangement. They received clothes for the new born at the hospital. I therefore urge Batswana to join hands with the government to fight the spread of this virus. I must also emphasise that lockdown is not for six months but State of Emergency is’ she said.
